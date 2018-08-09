Hear Aaron Lee Tasjan’s Punchy New Song ‘The Rest Is Yet to Come’

Aaron Lee Tasjan just released “The Rest Is Yet to Come,” a new punchy piano-rock single from the Nashville singer-songwriter’s upcoming rock-leaning album Karma for Cheap.

“We are living in a dirty world / Nobody’s coming clean,” Tasjan sings over a parade of fuzzed-out guitars and swirling organs during the song’s bridge. “Good-hearted people do terrible things when the end justifies the means.”

“I wanted to work really hard lyrically to create a record that wasn’t drawing lines in the sand,” Tasjan told Rolling Stone Country in June. “I wanted to make a record that had some good in it, and to try to do something that could help to comfort somebody.”

Karma is Cheap, which marks a notable sonic shift for the 31-year-old songwriter, is Tasjan’s first studio album since 2016’s Silver Tears, which earned the singer a nomination for Emerging Artist of the Year at the 2017 Americana Music Association awards.

Tasjan’s new album will be released on August 31st, and the singer will be on tour through October.