Hayes Carll Says Take My Good and My Bad in New Song ‘You Get It All’

“I knew the night we met that you get it all,” Hayes Carll sings in his new song, a simple declaration of love and all the good and bad that comes with it. “All my lows and all my highs/all my truth, all my lies/all my rights and all my wrongs,” Carll drawls in the verses. He throws in some concrete examples of his baggage too, from Guy Clark cassette tapes to beat-up cowboy boots that he leaves lying in the hall.
Carll co-wrote the song with Nashville hitmaker Craig Wiseman and it arrives as the first taste of Carll’s upcoming album. Also titled You Get It All, the LP will be released October 29th and is the follow-up to 2019’s What It Is. Carll co-wrote all 11 of the album’s songs, with co-writers like Brothers Osborne, Brandy Clark, Josh Morningstar, and Carll’s wife Allison Moorer. Moorer produced the album with Kenny Greenberg.
“She’s my main cowriter, my life partner, and in a lot of ways, my creative partner,” Carll said of Moorer in a 2019 Rolling Stone interview. “She’s certainly my first read, my first listener, and the first person I talk to about my work.”
Carll will support the new album with a tour this fall:
September 9 – Charlotte, NC @ Visulite
September 10 – Bristol, TN @ Bristol Rhythm & Roots
September 11 – Louisville, KY @ Headliners
September 12 – Charleston, WV @ Mountain Stage
September 15 – Memphis, TN @ Railgarten
September 16 – Jackson, MS @ Duling Hall
September 17 – Little Rock, AR @ The Rev Room
September 18 – Pryor, OK @ Born & Raised Festival
October 18 – Galveston, TX @ Old Quarter
October 19 – Galveston, TX @ Old Quarter
October 21 – The Woodlands, TX @ Dosey Doe
October 22 – Houston, TX @ Mucky Duck
October 23 – Kountze, TX @ Hogs & Strings Festival
October 24 – Baton Rouge, LA @ Red Dragon
October 27 – Birmingham, AL @ The Saturn
October 28 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West
October 29 – Raleigh, NC @ Lincoln Theater
October 30 – Alexandria, VA @ The Birchmere
October 31 – Annapolis, MD @ Ram’s Head
November 2 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Ardmore
November 3 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Lanes
November 5 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Made
November 6 – Pawling, NY @ Daryl’s House
November 7 – Albany, NY @ Lark Hall
November 8 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall
November 10 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom
November 11 – Columbus, OH @ Skully’s Music Diner
November 14 – Indianapolis, IN @ Hi Fi
November 16 – Evanston, IL @ Space
November 17 – Cincinnati, OH @ Southgate House Revival
November 18 – Nashville, TN @ Basement East