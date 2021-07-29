Hayes Carll Says Take My Good and My Bad in New Song ‘You Get It All’

“I knew the night we met that you get it all,” Hayes Carll sings in his new song, a simple declaration of love and all the good and bad that comes with it. “All my lows and all my highs/all my truth, all my lies/all my rights and all my wrongs,” Carll drawls in the verses. He throws in some concrete examples of his baggage too, from Guy Clark cassette tapes to beat-up cowboy boots that he leaves lying in the hall.

Carll co-wrote the song with Nashville hitmaker Craig Wiseman and it arrives as the first taste of Carll’s upcoming album. Also titled You Get It All, the LP will be released October 29th and is the follow-up to 2019’s What It Is. Carll co-wrote all 11 of the album’s songs, with co-writers like Brothers Osborne, Brandy Clark, Josh Morningstar, and Carll’s wife Allison Moorer. Moorer produced the album with Kenny Greenberg.

“She’s my main cowriter, my life partner, and in a lot of ways, my creative partner,” Carll said of Moorer in a 2019 Rolling Stone interview. “She’s certainly my first read, my first listener, and the first person I talk to about my work.”

Carll will support the new album with a tour this fall:

September 9 – Charlotte, NC @ Visulite

September 10 – Bristol, TN @ Bristol Rhythm & Roots

September 11 – Louisville, KY @ Headliners

September 12 – Charleston, WV @ Mountain Stage

September 15 – Memphis, TN @ Railgarten

September 16 – Jackson, MS @ Duling Hall

September 17 – Little Rock, AR @ The Rev Room

September 18 – Pryor, OK @ Born & Raised Festival

October 18 – Galveston, TX @ Old Quarter

October 19 – Galveston, TX @ Old Quarter

October 21 – The Woodlands, TX @ Dosey Doe

October 22 – Houston, TX @ Mucky Duck

October 23 – Kountze, TX @ Hogs & Strings Festival

October 24 – Baton Rouge, LA @ Red Dragon

October 27 – Birmingham, AL @ The Saturn

October 28 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

October 29 – Raleigh, NC @ Lincoln Theater

October 30 – Alexandria, VA @ The Birchmere

October 31 – Annapolis, MD @ Ram’s Head

November 2 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Ardmore

November 3 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Lanes

November 5 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Made

November 6 – Pawling, NY @ Daryl’s House

November 7 – Albany, NY @ Lark Hall

November 8 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

November 10 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom

November 11 – Columbus, OH @ Skully’s Music Diner

November 14 – Indianapolis, IN @ Hi Fi

November 16 – Evanston, IL @ Space

November 17 – Cincinnati, OH @ Southgate House Revival

November 18 – Nashville, TN @ Basement East