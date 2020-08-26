 Hayes Carll Reimagines 'Bad Liver and a Broken Heart': Listen - Rolling Stone
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Jesse Malin Honors an Old Friend and Classic New York in 'Todd Youth' Video
Country Flag
Home Music Country Music

Hayes Carll Revisits ‘Bad Liver and a Broken Heart’ for New Acoustic Album

‘Trouble in Mind’ rocker becomes a lament for upcoming ‘Alone Together Sessions’ LP

By
Joseph Hudak

Senior Editor, Rolling Stone Country

Joseph Hudak's Most Recent Stories

View All

Hayes Carll releases the Alone Together Sessions on September 4th, a collection of his songs reimagined as stripped-down acoustic numbers. In some cases, the songs stay true to form, but others are drastically different. Like “Bad Liver and a Broken Heart,” which the Texas songwriter premieres Wednesday.

As it appears on Carll’s 2008 album Trouble in Mind, “Bad Liver and a Broken Heart” is a roadhouse rocker, equal parts Sticky Fingers-era Rolling Stones and Georgia Satellites twang. On the Alone Together Sessions, it’s practically a dirge, with haunting harmonies from Allison Moorer.

“When I recorded it for Trouble in Mind, I spent a lot of time trying to turn it into an anthemic rocker. This time around I just let it be what it is — a great song full of melancholy and utter truth,” Carll tells Rolling Stone of the song about the rigors of touring, written by Scott Nolan.

“A friend played ‘Bad Liver and a Broken Heart’ for me around a campfire over 15 years ago. It struck me as one of those perfect songs full of memorable lines that capture what the road is really like,” he says. “It gives the listener a glimmer of the showman’s life — the relationships that exist only in that specific parallel universe, the joy of the moments that make the slog of traveling from town to town worth it, the emptiness of the rest of it — and wraps it all around a killer hook.”

Along with “Bad Liver and a Broken Heart” and “Down the Road Tonight,” which he released earlier this month, the Alone Together Sessions include 2011’s KMAG YOYO‘s title track and the Trouble in Mind songs “Beaumont,” “Wild as a Turkey,” and “Drunken Poet’s Dream,” with the song’s co-writer Ray Wylie Hubbard.

In This Article: Hayes Carll

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1343: Beatles Breakup 50th Anniversary
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.