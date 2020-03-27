 Hayes Carll, Allison Moorer's 'That's the Way Love Goes': Listen - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1338: Greta’s World | Special Climate Crisis Issue
Read Next 'Contagion' Stars Reunite for PSAs to 'Control' Coronavirus Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Country Flag
Home Music Country Music

Hayes Carll, Allison Moorer Team Up for Cover of ‘That’s the Way Love Goes’

Lefty Frizzell-penned tune was also cut by Merle Haggard and Johnny Rodriguez

By

Reporter

Stephen L. Betts's Most Recent Stories

View All

As social distancing becomes a part of everyday life, married singer-songwriters Hayes Carll and Allison Moorer have released their intimate new single, a cover of one of Merle Haggard’s biggest hits, “That’s the Way Love Goes.” The result is a romantic duet that provides the aural equivalent of a warm embrace.

“That’s the way love goes, babe, that’s the music God made/For all the world to sing, it’s never old it grows,” the pair sings together in the simple yet affecting chorus. “Losing makes me sorry, you say, ‘Honey, don’t worry. Honey, I love you, too, that’s the way love goes.”

Written by country legend Lefty Frizzell with Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame tunesmith Sanger D. “Whitey” Shafer (“Does Fort Worth Ever Cross Your Mind,” “I Never Go Around Mirrors”), the song was first a Number One hit in 1974 for Johnny Rodriguez. Frizzell would record his own version of the ballad shortly before his death in 1975. Haggard would revisit the song as a duet, with pop and country singer Jewel, in 1999. And most recently, both Crystal Gayle and Ronnie Dunn recorded solo versions for their respective albums You Don’t Know Me and Re-Dunn.

Married in May 2019, Moorer was a co-producer (with Brad Jones) on Carll’s 2019 LP What It Is. Since the COVID-19 outbreak, Moorer, has been sharing personal playlists and reading passages from favorite books. During a Facebook Live event on Saturday, March 28th, she will read from her 2019 memoir Blood. She’ll also take questions from fans and play songs from the accompanying Blood LP, also released last October.

Popular on Rolling Stone

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1338: Greta’s World | Special Climate Crisis Issue
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.