Hayes Carll, Allison Moorer Team Up for Cover of ‘That’s the Way Love Goes’

As social distancing becomes a part of everyday life, married singer-songwriters Hayes Carll and Allison Moorer have released their intimate new single, a cover of one of Merle Haggard’s biggest hits, “That’s the Way Love Goes.” The result is a romantic duet that provides the aural equivalent of a warm embrace.

“That’s the way love goes, babe, that’s the music God made/For all the world to sing, it’s never old it grows,” the pair sings together in the simple yet affecting chorus. “Losing makes me sorry, you say, ‘Honey, don’t worry. Honey, I love you, too, that’s the way love goes.”

Written by country legend Lefty Frizzell with Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame tunesmith Sanger D. “Whitey” Shafer (“Does Fort Worth Ever Cross Your Mind,” “I Never Go Around Mirrors”), the song was first a Number One hit in 1974 for Johnny Rodriguez. Frizzell would record his own version of the ballad shortly before his death in 1975. Haggard would revisit the song as a duet, with pop and country singer Jewel, in 1999. And most recently, both Crystal Gayle and Ronnie Dunn recorded solo versions for their respective albums You Don’t Know Me and Re-Dunn.

Married in May 2019, Moorer was a co-producer (with Brad Jones) on Carll’s 2019 LP What It Is. Since the COVID-19 outbreak, Moorer, has been sharing personal playlists and reading passages from favorite books. During a Facebook Live event on Saturday, March 28th, she will read from her 2019 memoir Blood. She’ll also take questions from fans and play songs from the accompanying Blood LP, also released last October.