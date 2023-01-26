Watch Hardy and Lainey Wilson Bring ‘Wait in the Truck’ to ‘Fallon’

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon welcomed Nashville musicians Hardy and Lainey Wilson to the stage on Wednesday night for a moving performance of their collaboration “Wait in the Truck.” Off Hardy’s latest album The Mockingbird & The Crow, the harrowing ballad finds the pair playing the roles of a domestic abuse victim and the passerby who takes justice into his own hands, even if it costs him his own freedom.

"I listened to it and I was like, 'Wow, this is the kind of music that I grew up listening to,'" Wilson told Rolling Stone last year. "Whether it was 'Thunder Rolls' or 'Whiskey Lullaby,' anything like that. I love the message — it's shining a little bit of light on a really dark subject."

Wilson and Hardy’s perspective-shifting back and forth on The Tonight Show was backed by a three-piece band. They didn’t have the same theme-adhering props available, like the pickup truck or fog that colored their performance of the song at the Country Music Awards last year, but their lyrical delivery played out like a film scene.

Of collaborating with Wilson on the murder ballad, Hardy shared with Rolling Stone: “She’s unapologetically herself. She’s very authentic. I care so much about that song and I wanted the fans to believe every word of what the woman in the song had to say, and she has the most believable voice.”