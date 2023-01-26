Watch Hardy and Lainey Wilson Bring ‘Wait in the Truck’ to ‘Fallon’
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon welcomed Nashville musicians Hardy and Lainey Wilson to the stage on Wednesday night for a moving performance of their collaboration “Wait in the Truck.” Off Hardy’s latest album The Mockingbird & The Crow, the harrowing ballad finds the pair playing the roles of a domestic abuse victim and the passerby who takes justice into his own hands, even if it costs him his own freedom.
“I listened to it and I was like, ‘Wow, this is the kind of music that I grew up listening to,’” Wilson told Rolling Stone last year. “Whether it was ‘Thunder Rolls’ or ‘Whiskey Lullaby,’ anything like that. I love the message — it’s shining a little bit of light on a really dark subject.”
Trending
Claims of Covid Vaccine Injuries and Deaths Revive Protest Movement
Jeremy Renner Crushed Under Snowplow in Attempt to Save Nephew, Incident Report Reveals
How ‘Overwatch’ Spawned the World's Hottest Video Game Porn
Michael B. Jordan's ‘Creed’ Reflexes Leave a Cast Member With a Broken Nose in ‘SNL’ Promo
Wilson and Hardy’s perspective-shifting back and forth on The Tonight Show was backed by a three-piece band. They didn’t have the same theme-adhering props available, like the pickup truck or fog that colored their performance of the song at the Country Music Awards last year, but their lyrical delivery played out like a film scene.
Of collaborating with Wilson on the murder ballad, Hardy shared with Rolling Stone: “She’s unapologetically herself. She’s very authentic. I care so much about that song and I wanted the fans to believe every word of what the woman in the song had to say, and she has the most believable voice.”
More News
-
Bernie Taupin Announces ‘Nonlinear’ Memoir ‘Scattershot: Life, Music, Elton, And Me’
- The Brown Dirt Cowboy
- By
-
Hailey Whitters Revels in Being ‘Everything She Ain’t‘ on ’Kimmel'
- Whitters' Repartee
- By
-
-
Janelle Monáe Teases New Single ‘Float’ With Birthday Montage
- Float, Don't Walk
- By
-
T.I. and Tiny's War With Doll Maker Ends in Mistrial Over ‘Cultural Appropriation’
- 'No Unringing This Bell'
- By