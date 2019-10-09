Halsey, Kelsea Ballerini Team Up for New ‘CMT Crossroads’

Live-music program CMT Crossroads will offer a new episode of cross-genre collaboration with the pairing of country-pop darling Kelsea Ballerini and electro-pop superstar Halsey. Scheduled for October 11th, the taping of their episode will be open to the public.

Both women have been on a rapid ascent in the last couple years. Knoxville, Tennessee, native Ballerini scored multiple Number One hits from her debut album The First Time and continued the trend with 2017’s Unapologetically, most recently reaching the top with “Miss Me More.” Earlier in 2019, she was invited to become the youngest member of the Grand Ole Opry and released her new single, “Homecoming Queen.” Her singing partner in the episode, New Jersey native Halsey, has been breaking records since finding her stride, notching global smashes with “Without Me” and the Chainsmokers collaboration “Closer.” In June, she was the subject of a Rolling Stone cover story. Her new album, Manic, will be released January 17th, 2020.

“From hearing ‘Colors’ for the first time years ago to her playing the first cut of ‘Without Me’ in my living room last year, I’ve always been a superfan of Halsey,” said Ballerini in a statement.

Set for the Ascend Amphitheater in Nashville, the taping will be a general admission, all-ages concert, and tickets will be dispersed on a first come-first served basis. Music begins at 8:30 p.m., with the episode slated to air sometime in 2020.