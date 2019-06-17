Hailey Whitters Dissects the Passage of Time in ‘The Days’ Video

The passage of time was a heavy presence in singer-songwriter Hailey Whitters’ breakout single “Ten Year Town,” in which she reflected on the sweat equity and lack of guarantees when chasing a musical career. In another Whitters’ song, “The Days,” time is still a central figure, but in this case it’s something to be savored as long as possible.

Written by Whitters, Hillary Lindsey and Ben West, “The Days” stitches together memories of spiked lemonade, high school graduation and hiding out in CVS to avoid the town gossip, with a video clip that jumps between shots of Whitters singing the song and home video footage of many of those big moments that was supplied by fans. Whitters notes the seeming acceleration of time as one gets older, piling up more candles on a cake along with more adult obligations. Her solution is one that rolls with the punches: “Instead of counting up the days, I just want to make ’em count,” she sings.

“It comes back to the country music I was raised on,” she told Rolling Stone earlier in 2019. “It wasn’t about trucks and tailgates and hooking up. It was about life.”

“The Days” and “Ten Year Town” will appear on Whitters’ forthcoming debut album The Dream, which will be released later in 2019. She’ll also have the opportunity to make even more fans this summer, as she’s currently scheduled to play support for Lori McKenna, Brent Cobb and Maren Morris on a long string of dates starting in July and running through November.