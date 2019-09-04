Hailey Whitters Details New Release ‘The Days’

Nashville singer-songwriter Hailey Whitters will release her new project The Days on September 13th. The six-track release is the first half of the “Ten Year Town” singer’s full-length debut album The Dream, which is due to arrive in 2020.

Whitters earned some well-deserved recognition earlier in 2019, independently releasing the track “Ten Year Town,” which poetically detailed the struggle for a musician — particularly those in Nashville — to get over the hill of laboring in obscurity and finding little success. She followed that with “The Days,” a gentle reminder to be present in every moment and a thematic cornerstone of her upcoming album.

“This is where the record begins for me,” says Whitters in a release. “I realized I had been so tunnel vision on attaining ‘the dream’ the last twelve years, that I was forgetting to appreciate and notice the days that were getting me there.”

Whitters has a busy few months ahead, with dates supporting Maren Morris’ Girl: The World Tour throughout September. After that, she’s set to join up with Brent Cobb’s headlining tour in October and early November.

Hailey Whitters – The Days track list: