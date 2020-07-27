Hailey Whitters Sings Luke Combs’ ‘Beer Never Broke My Heart’

Hailey Whitters become a rising star in Nashville on the power of her songwriting, but in a new video released on Monday she proves to be a gifted interpreter of others’ songs as well. The Iowa native gave a little tribute to Luke Combs for his recent Song of the Year nomination at the Association of Independent Music Publishers Awards by singing a brief snippet of Combs’ 2019 hit “Beer Never Broke My Heart.”

Seated outside on a pink chair with an American flag in the ground in front of her, Whitters — who shares a manager with Combs — delivers one verse and chorus of the hit, which was penned by Combs with Randy Montana and Jonathan Singleton. While it doesn’t have the electric guitar skronk of Combs’ recording, Whitters embraces her inner bar-band singer and shows that she’s got some serious firepower in her lungs. Nearly as soon as it begins, it’s over, and Whitters cracks a beer to toast the “Lovin’ On You” singer.

“In a non-covid world, we’d all be getting drunk celebrating independent music in Nashville right now. I guess until then I’ll just keep drinking @buschbeer in my backyard and honoring @lukecombs on his Song of The Year nomination,” Whitters wrote on Instagram along with the video.

Whitters was also among the AIMP Awards nominees, vying for Rising Artist-Writer of the Year alongside Kylie Morgan, Matt Stell, Runaway June, Ryan Hurd, and Tenille Townes. Originally scheduled to take place April 27th at the Ryman Auditorium, it was canceled due to COVID-19. Winners will be announced this week.