Hailey Whitters Embraces Her Middle America Roots in ‘Heartland’ Video

“You gotta let your heart land,” sings Hailey Whitters on “Heartland,” a potent track about leaving behind the expectations of where you come from in favor of chasing a difficult dream. For Whitters, that meant moving out of her home state of Iowa and heading to Nashville to make it as a songwriter, a journey she chronicles in her EP, The Days.

Now Whitters has added more to that tale with a video for “Heartland,” filmed entirely back in Iowa with fellow native Harper Smith, the acclaimed photographer known for her fashion work and collaborations with Midland. Full of images of everyday life — farm animals, friends, and the people who are left behind but never forgotten — it paints a story of the classic country struggle to both venture out and stay true to your roots.

“It comes back to the country music I was raised on,” Whitters told Rolling Stone Country back in April. “It wasn’t about trucks and tailgates and hooking up. It was about life.”

Whitters, who will release her full-length album The Dream in 2020, was recently named one of CMT’s Next Women of Country and opened for Maren Morris on her Girl World Tour. With a solo run in the works, she will also hit the road with Jordan Davis in the New Year.

Hailey Whitters’ tour dates:

January 25: Detroit, MI @ The Majestic Theatre +

February 20: Council Bluffs, IA @ Whiskey Roadhouse +

February 21: Denver, CO @ Grizzly Rose +

February 22: Denver, CO @ Grizzly Rose +

February 27: Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory +

February28: Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory +

February 29: Eugene, OR @ McDonald Theatre +

March 5: Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades +

March 6: Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre +

March 19: New York, NY @ Webster Hall +

March 20: Verona, NY @ Turning Stone Resort Casino +

March 21: Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live +

April 26: Indio, CA @ Stagecoach Festival

+ with Jordan Davis