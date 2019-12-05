 Hailey Whitters' 'Heartland' Video: Watch - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1333: Adam Driver
Read Next Can Genius Really Win Its Lawsuit Against Google? Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Country Flag
Home Music Country Music

Hailey Whitters Embraces Her Middle America Roots in ‘Heartland’ Video

“You gotta let your heart land,” sings the Iowa native

By
Marissa R. Moss

Reporter

Marissa R. Moss's Most Recent Stories

View All

“You gotta let your heart land,” sings Hailey Whitters on “Heartland,” a potent track about leaving behind the expectations of where you come from in favor of chasing a difficult dream. For Whitters, that meant moving out of her home state of Iowa and heading to Nashville to make it as a songwriter, a journey she chronicles in her EP, The Days.

Now Whitters has added more to that tale with a video for “Heartland,” filmed entirely back in Iowa with fellow native Harper Smith, the acclaimed photographer known for her fashion work and collaborations with Midland. Full of images of everyday life — farm animals, friends, and the people who are left behind but never forgotten — it paints a story of the classic country struggle to both venture out and stay true to your roots.

“It comes back to the country music I was raised on,” Whitters told Rolling Stone Country back in April. “It wasn’t about trucks and tailgates and hooking up. It was about life.”

Whitters, who will release her full-length album The Dream in 2020, was recently named one of CMT’s Next Women of Country and opened for Maren Morris on her Girl World Tour. With a solo run in the works, she will also hit the road with Jordan Davis in the New Year.

Hailey Whitters’ tour dates:

Popular on Rolling Stone

January 25: Detroit, MI @ The Majestic Theatre +
February 20: Council Bluffs, IA @ Whiskey Roadhouse +
February 21: Denver, CO @ Grizzly Rose +
February 22: Denver, CO @ Grizzly Rose +
February 27: Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory +
February28: Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory +
February 29: Eugene, OR @ McDonald Theatre +
March 5: Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades +
March 6: Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre +
March 19: New York, NY @ Webster Hall +
March 20: Verona, NY @ Turning Stone Resort Casino +
March 21: Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live +
April 26: Indio, CA @ Stagecoach Festival
+ with Jordan Davis

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1333: Adam Driver
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.