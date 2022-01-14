Hailey Whitters Plays the ‘Cow Pie High’ Homecoming Queen in ‘Everything She Ain’t’ Video

Hailey Whitters gets the dubious honor of being named homecoming queen at Cow Pie High in the video for “Everything She Ain’t,” the Nashville songwriter’s first single from her upcoming album Raised. Due out March 18, the project is the follow-up to Whitters’ breakthrough 2020 album The Dream.

Cow Pie High is actually a nod to the “Ten Year Town” singer’s Iowa origins, where she went to high school with all the other farm kids — the nickname was bestowed on her school by city school kids. As she plays the eventual queen of the campus in the video, Whitters addresses a guy who’s tied up with someone else. “She’s seeing diamonds, I’m seeing stars/You should leave her on an island, dance with me in this bar,” Whitters sings, as fiddle and banjo are accented with handclaps.

In the chorus, Whitters promises to be the “whiskey in your soda, the lime in your Corona,” and even admits that the girlfriend isn’t too bad. Whitters just knows she has even more to offer: “I’m everything she is, and everything she ain’t.”

“To me, this song is about being the most authentic version of yourself despite what may or may not be popular at the moment,” Whitters says in a release. “Whether or not you have a Hollywood smile, this song is about owning what you bring to the table and being confident in your skin.”

Where The Dream dealt with Whitters’ experiences and perseverance in Nashville, Raised is a journey back to her past and the things that shaped her while growing up. The 17-track project was produced by Jake Gear and features top-notch songwriting collaborators like Brandy Clark, Hillary Lindsey, and Lori McKenna, along with an appearance by American Aquarium on the song “Middle of America.”

On Feb. 4, Whitters will launch her headlining Heartland tour in Des Moines, Iowa.

Raised Track List