Hailey Whitters Plays the ‘Cow Pie High’ Homecoming Queen in ‘Everything She Ain’t’ Video

Hailey Whitters gets the dubious honor of being named homecoming queen at Cow Pie High in the video for “Everything She Ain’t,” the Nashville songwriter’s first single from her upcoming album Raised. Due out March 18, the project is the follow-up to Whitters’ breakthrough 2020 album The Dream.
Cow Pie High is actually a nod to the “Ten Year Town” singer’s Iowa origins, where she went to high school with all the other farm kids — the nickname was bestowed on her school by city school kids. As she plays the eventual queen of the campus in the video, Whitters addresses a guy who’s tied up with someone else. “She’s seeing diamonds, I’m seeing stars/You should leave her on an island, dance with me in this bar,” Whitters sings, as fiddle and banjo are accented with handclaps.
In the chorus, Whitters promises to be the “whiskey in your soda, the lime in your Corona,” and even admits that the girlfriend isn’t too bad. Whitters just knows she has even more to offer: “I’m everything she is, and everything she ain’t.”
“To me, this song is about being the most authentic version of yourself despite what may or may not be popular at the moment,” Whitters says in a release. “Whether or not you have a Hollywood smile, this song is about owning what you bring to the table and being confident in your skin.”
Where The Dream dealt with Whitters’ experiences and perseverance in Nashville, Raised is a journey back to her past and the things that shaped her while growing up. The 17-track project was produced by Jake Gear and features top-notch songwriting collaborators like Brandy Clark, Hillary Lindsey, and Lori McKenna, along with an appearance by American Aquarium on the song “Middle of America.”
On Feb. 4, Whitters will launch her headlining Heartland tour in Des Moines, Iowa.
Raised Track List
- Ad Astra Per Alas Porci” (Jordan Lehning, Pedro Palomino)
- “Raised” (Hailey Whitters, Nicolle Galyon, Forest Glen Whitehead)
- “Everything She Ain’t” (Hailey Whitters, Bryan Simpson, Ryan Tyndell)
- “Big Family” (Hailey Whitters, Cameron Bedell, Nicolle Galyon)
- “Middle of America” [feat. American Aquarium] (Hailey Whitters, Bobby Pinson)
- “Plain Jane” (Hailey Whitters, Hillary Lindsey, Cary Barlowe)
- “College Town” (Hailey Whitters, Nicolle Galyon, Jimmy Robbins)
- “Interlude” (Hailey Whitters, Pedro Palomino)
- “Boys Back Home” (Hailey Whitters, Brandy Clark, Jessie Jo Dillon)
- “Everybody Oughta” (Matt Roy, Craig Wiseman)
- “Pretty Boy” (Hailey Whitters, Scooter Carusoe, Tom Douglas)
- “The Neon” (Hailey Whitters, Rodney Clawson, Lori McKenna)
- “The Grassman” (Hailey Whitters, Aaron Raitiere)
- “Our Grass Is Legal” (Hailey Whitters)
- “Beer Tastes Better” (Hailey Whitters, Lori McKenna)
- “In a Field Somewhere” (Hailey Whitters, Jeff Hyde, Bryan Simpson)
- “Ad Astra Per Alas Porci (Reprise)” (Jordan Lehning, Pedro Palomino)