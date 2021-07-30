Hailey Whitters and Ernest Cover ‘Islands in the Stream’ for New Duets EP

Hailey Whitters and Ernest are joining forces for a smooth new project. Working under the moniker Countrypolitan, the country singer-songwriters recorded seven duets for an upcoming EP. The duo preview the collaboration with a sterling cover of “Islands in the Stream,” the iconic 1983 Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers duet. The rendition arrives with a music video, directed by Harper Smith, that plays up the retro vibes of the EP.

“The idea for this project came about one day as I was going down the rabbit hole listening to old country duets,” Whitters said in a statement. “It seemed like back in the day everyone used to release collaboration records: Dolly and Kenny, Loretta and Conway, Tammy and George…. you don’t really see full length records like that anymore and I was thinking it would be fun to do a project like that in today’s modern era. I sat on the idea waiting for the right partner and the first day Ern and I wrote it just felt like a natural fit.”

“I had mentioned an ‘Islands in the Stream’ cover because of the Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton comparisons we both get. I wish Kenny Rogers were still alive so I could shake his hand, and I hope he would approve,” Ernest said.

In addition to the “Islands in the Stream” cover, Countrypolitan includes six original songs. Jake Gear, who produced Whitters’ Living the Dream and the new Flatland Cavalry album, oversaw the EP. Countrypolitan will be released September 17th on Big Loud/Songs & Daughters/Pigasus.

Here’s the track list:

1. “Islands in the Stream”

2. “Say Anything”

3. “String Me Along”

4. “One Less Whiskey”

5. “White Limousine”

6. “Every Piece of Me”

7. “Neon Silver & Jukebox Gold”