The Haden Triplets, Nick Offerman Spoof TV Variety Shows in ‘Every Time I Try’ Video

The Haden Triplets – siblings Petra, Rachel, and Tanya – offer another sneak peek of their forthcoming LP, The Family Songbook, with the heavy-hearted “Every Time I Try,” accompanied by a video that pays tribute to syndicated country-music television programs that were popular weekend viewing from the Fifties to the early Eighties. The clip also features an amusing cameo from actor Nick Offerman (Parks and Recreation) as the “special guest star” of The Haden Triplets Show, a throwback to music-oriented series such as The Porter Wagoner Show and the Springfield, Missouri-based Ozark Jubilee, the latter of which, in real life, featured performances from the Triplets’ father, Charlie Haden, and his parents.

Standing around a single mic on a starkly lit, mostly bare set that captures the spirit of many of those simplistically presented TV shows, the Haden sisters perform a song that was originally written by their brother Josh Haden (of the band Spain) for the 1997 Wim Winders film The End of Violence. A mournful tune expressing the frustrations of doomed, short-lived romance, “Every Time I Try” comes alive through the Triplets’ luminous harmonies.

As their performance ends, Offerman, outfitted in oversized eyeglasses and a velour and leather sport jacket, quips, “Paint me green and call me a tree frog if I ever heard singing like that before.” The Triplets’ fictional TV series is even “sponsored” by a made-up product, Harmony Beauty Soap, an image of which is seen in the video’s closing moments, accompanied by the humorous tagline: “What the f*ck key are we in?”

“We’ve always been blown away at our brother Josh’s songwriting skills,” says Petra Haden. “His songs are so deep, beautiful and melodic. The Triplets recorded ‘Every Time I Try’ because whenever we sing it, we’re always locked in and in perfect harmony.”

The Haden Triplets’ The Family Songbook includes songs by the Carter Family, their grandfather Carl E. Haden, and sources both traditional (“Wayfaring Stranger”) and decidedly non-traditional (Kanye West’s “Say You Will”). The album will be released January 24th.