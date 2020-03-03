Guy Clark Documentary Trailer: New Film Features Sissy Spacek as Narrator

Actress Sissy Spacek steps into the role of Susanna Clark in the newly released trailer for Without Getting Killed or Caught, a documentary centering on the life and music of singer-songwriter Guy Clark. The film is set to premiere next week during SXSW.

Produced and directed by Tamara Saviano (who also wrote Clark’s biography) and Paul Whitfield, Without Getting Killed or Caught was based on Saviano’s reporting for the book, as well as Susanna Clark’s store of personal diaries and recordings. In the trailer, Spacek narrates the story from the perspective of Susanna as she and Guy struggle to find their footing, eventually becoming the center of a revered creative community alongside their roommate and friend Townes Van Zandt.

“Guy didn’t care about pleasing the record label,” says Spacek in the trailer. “He was passionate about the songs and he was hell bent on doing things his way. It bombed.”

Other artists featured in the film include Guy Clark acolytes Rodney Crowell, Verlon Thompson, Steve Earle, Terry Allen, and Vince Gill. The film also includes vintage video footage, archival photographs, and radio talk shows on which Guy appeared.

A Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame member, the Texas-born Guy Clark wrote numerous beloved songs, including “Desperados Waiting for a Train” and “L.A. Freeway” (from which the film takes its title), that were frequently recorded by other artists. He died in 2016, four years after Susanna’s death in 2012.

Without Getting Killed or Caught premieres during the SXSW Film Festival March 13th at the Zach Theater in Austin, Texas, with additional screenings taking place March 14th and March 19th.