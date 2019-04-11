Hear Gretchen Wilson, Jessie G Cover Heart’s ‘Dreamboat Annie’

Gretchen Wilson initially belted her way to stardom with anthems like “Redneck Woman” and “Here for the Party,” drawing a line between contemporary country music and classic rock with her expressive wail. At 2007’s VH1 Rock Honors, she sang Heart’s “Barracuda” with a band that included guitarist Nancy Wilson and Alice in Chains, and in a new video featuring protégée Jessie G, Wilson gives an acoustic performance of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band’s “Dreamboat Annie.”

Where “Barracuda” was all about power, “Dreamboat Annie” puts emphasis on finesse. In the clip filmed for Country Rebel, Wilson alternates between the softer, restrained passages and full-throated lines originally sung by Ann Wilson, capably matched by Oregon native (and signee to Wilson’s Redneck Records label) Jessie G. Closing the song out with soft, layered harmonies, Wilson tacks on an impressive, ad-libbed run that she manages to make look easy.

In 2017, Wilson issued her seventh studio album Ready to Get Rowdy through her own Redneck Records. In 2018, she signed Jessie G to the label and released the performer’s first single, “Army Ranger.” The singers are currently on the road together, with dates coming up on Friday, April 19th at Buffalo Run Casino and Resort in Miami, Oklahoma, and Saturday, April 20th at the Lumberyard in Roscoe, Texas.