‘Redneck Woman’ Singer Gretchen Wilson Arrested in Connecticut

“Redneck Woman” singer Gretchen Wilson was arrested at a Connecticut airport on Tuesday, following a disturbance on an inbound flight.

According to Hartford-based WFSB, Wilson was placed under arrest at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks after a “minor disturbance.” State troopers dispatched to the scene were conducting an interview with Wilson when she became belligerent. They arrested the singer, who resides in Lebanon, Tennessee, and charged her with breach of peace.

Authorities set her bail at $1000, and she is due to appear in a Connecticut court on Wednesday.

A spokesperson for Wilson declined to comment.

Wilson, a native of Pocahontas, Illinois, came barreling out of the gate in 2004 with the hit “Redneck Woman,” from her debut album Here for the Party. A five-week Number One, the tune — penned by Wilson with John Rich — went on to win the Grammy for Best Female Country Vocal Performance. Wilson’s subsequent singles “When I Think About Cheatin’,” “Here for the Party” and “Homewrecker” also fared well on the charts, though none quite matched the success of her first release.

In 2017, she released the album Ready to Get Rowdy. Her next scheduled tour date is September 1st at the Obetz Zucchinifest in Obetz, Ohio.