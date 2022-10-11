Gregg Allman’s 75th Birthday Tribute Concert Is a Curious Lineup of Mainstream Country Stars

Gregg Allman, the late Allman Brothers Band co-founder who died in 2017, would have turned 75 this Dec. 8. To mark his birthday, a country-heavy lineup of artists are coming together on that day to pay tribute to Allman at the Beacon Theatre, the New York venue synonymous with the Allmans.

Dubbed “The Midnight Rider: Gregg Allman’s 75th Birthday Jam,” the concert features contemporary Nashville stars like Old Dominion, the band known for hits like “I Was on a Boat That Day” and “Make It Sweet,” Lady A vocalist Charles Kelley, and Brothers Osborne, the guitar duo of siblings TJ and John Osborne. Nashville-by-way-of-England vocalist Lucie Silvas is also on the bill, along with breakout country singer Jackson Dean, Americana road warrior Shakey Graves, bass guitar hero Shaun Munday, and the popular live band NeedToBreathe. More artists are expected to be announced.

It’s a curious lineup — produced by Lindsay Lehman and Wally Wilson, with Allman’s manager Michael Lehman — but one that underscores the scope of Allman’s influence. Tickets for the Beacon birthday jam go on sale Friday at noon ET.

The Allman Brothers Band and Gregg’s sibling Duane Allman is the subject of a new book charting the group’s historic 1971 live album At Fillmore East. Play All Night! Duane Allman and the Journey to the Fillmore East, by author Bob Beatty, will be released on Oct. 18 by the University Press of Florida.