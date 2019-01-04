Hear Greensky Bluegrass’ Adventurous Extended Jam on New ‘Courage for the Road’

Greensky Bluegrass have unveiled a fourth track from their upcoming LP All for Money, which will be released on January 18th. At nine minutes in length, “Courage for the Road” is a hard-driving acoustic tune featuring an extended middle section filled with frenetic, fleet-fingered solos. It’s the kind of exploratory jaunt typically found in the longstanding experimental string band’s epic live shows.

In the song’s lyrics Greensky mandolinist/singer-songwriter Paul Hoffman tries to muster the will to move on from a troubled relationship, his rugged voice delivering the line, “Without you around maybe I can change.”

All for Money, the band’s seventh studio album, was recorded at Echo Mountain Recording in Asheville, North Carolina, with co-producers Glenn Brown and Jack White bassist Dominic John Davis. Greensky will support the album with an extensive tour that starts on January 10th in Albany, New York, and includes stops at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium and New York City’s Beacon Theatre.