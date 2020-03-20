Vince Gill, Marty Stuart, and Brad Paisley Set for Acoustic Opry Performance

The Grand Ole Opry has been a musical tradition for nearly 95 years, and on Saturday, March 21st, the cherished institution will make history once again, with a special live performance from three of its long-serving members. Vince Gill, Brad Paisley, and Marty Stuart will take the Opry stage — at a safe distance from one another — for an acoustic performance that will showcase the three men and their guitars.

Aided by a minimal production team, this unprecedented performance will be available through a variety of outlets, including, for the first time, the newly launched country music and lifestyle network Circle. The broadcast marks the first time Circle will air the Opry live in its local television markets. Earlier this year the network introduced Opry, a live-recorded, one-hour series originating from the Opry stage. The show, which marks the 4,916th consecutive radio broadcast of the Opry, will also be available via Circle All Access on Facebook or at Circle All Access on YouTube. The broadcast begins at 8 p.m. ET.

Last week, amid concerns surrounding the COVID-19 virus, the Opry made the decision to pause all shows with a live audience through April 4th, limiting its schedule to a Saturday night performance without an audience present. On March 14th, an audience of nearly half a million video-streamed or listened to Opry members Bill Anderson, Jeannie Seely, Connie Smith and others as they performed acoustically from the Opry Circle.

The Opry remains available to a global audience via 650 AM-WSM, its radio home for 94 years, as well as the Opry and WSM mobile apps, and other outlets.