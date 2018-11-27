Rolling Stone
Grand Ole Opry Launches New Artist Program With Tenille Townes, Riley Green

Opry NextStage initiative also spotlights Tegan Marie and Travis Denning in year-long partnership

Tenille Townes

Tenille Townes is one of four artists named as participants in the Grand Ole Opry's NextStage program.

The Grand Ole Opry has launched a new artist development initiative that will follow a group of rising artists for a full year. Dubbed the Opry NextStage program, the initial lineup spotlights Tenille Townes, Travis Denning, Riley Green and Tegan Marie.

Each of the singers will perform on the Grand Ole Opry during December, when it relocates temporarily to the Ryman Auditorium in downtown Nashville to make way for the annual Christmas pageant at the Opry House. Townes, the Canadian singer-songwriter who released her debut single “Somebody’s Daughter” in September, will perform on December 7th — less than a month before she joins up with Dierks Bentley’s Burning Man Tour. Marie, the 15-year-old star who recently appeared in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, is set for December 8th. Green, an Alabama native who released his In a Truck Right Now EP in 2018, will make his first-ever appearance on the Opry December 11th. And Denning, whose fake-I.D. anthem “David Ashley Parker From Powder Springs” made it to Number 32 on the Country Airplay chart, will return to the Opry stage on December 15th.

Building off the popular My Opry Debut series, Opry NextStage will help promote this group of artists throughout 2019, through live performances at Opry-related venues such as Ole Red in Nashville and the Grand Ole Opry House, plus a documentary-style video series, online coverage, radio broadcasts and more. The program will mark its launch with a kickoff party featuring the spotlighted acts at Ole Red on January 8th. Tickets for that event go on sale November 29th.

