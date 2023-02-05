Grammys 2023: The Country Music and Americana Winners

Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde won their first-ever Grammys when the bulk of the country music categories were presented during the Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony on Sunday afternoon in L.A. The country vocalists’ collaboration “Never Wanted to Be That Girl” was named Best Country Duo/Group Performance, besting nominees like Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton, and Robert Plant and Alison Krauss.

“I’m still working on pulling my dress up,” McBryde said after rushing hand-in-hand to the stage with Pearce. “I’ve known Ashley for a long time and I just wanted to sing a song with her,” Pearce said of their duet, a slice of classic country music about being both the other woman and the woman being cheated on.

“We won a Grammy,” Pearce exclaimed. “Holy shit!” replied McBryde, who is also nominated for Best Country Album for Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville. That category will be presented during tonight’s telecast. (Here’s how you can watch.)

Other country winners during the pre-tel ceremony included Willie Nelson for Best Country Solo Performance, for his rendition of Billy Joe Shaver’s “Live Forever,” and Cody Johnson’s “’Til You Can’t,” which earned songwriters Matt Rogers and Ben Stennis a Grammy for Best Country Song.

In the Americana and roots-music categories, Molly Tuttle and Golden Highway won their first Grammy for Best Bluegrass Album for Crooked Tree. Regrettably, Tuttle — seated near the back of the auditorium — was cut off from speaking before she could reach the podium.

Elsewhere, Brandi Carlile added to her collection, winning Best Americana Album for In These Silent Days, produced by Dave Cobb and Shooter Jennings. Carlile also won Best Rock Song and Best Rock Performance. (Here’s the full list of winners.)

2023 Grammy Winners in Country and Roots Music:

Best Country Solo Performance

Kelsea Ballerini – “Heartfelt”

Zach Bryan – “Something in the Orange”

Miranda Lambert – “In His Arms”

Maren Morris – “Circles Around This Town”

Willie Nelson – “Live Forever” – WINNER Editor’s picks

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

Ingrid Andress and Sam Hunt – “Wishful Drinking”

Brothers Osborne – “Midnight Rider’s Prayer”

Luke Combs and Miranda Lambert – “Outrunnin’ Your Memory”

Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton – “Does He Love You (Revisited)”

Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde – “Never Wanted to Be That Girl” – WINNER

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss – “Going Where the Lonely Go”

Best Country Song

Maren Morris – “Circles Around This Town”

Luke Combs – “Doin’ This”

Taylor Swift – “I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version)”

Miranda Lambert – “If I Was a Cowboy”

Willie Nelson – “I’ll Love You Till the Day I Die”

Cody Johnson – “’Til You Can’t” (presented to songwriters Matt Rogers & Ben Stennis) – WINNER

Best Country Album

Luke Combs – Growin’ Up

Miranda Lambert – Palomino

Ashley McBryde – Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville

Maren Morris – Humble Quest

Willie Nelson – A Beautiful Time

Best American Roots Performance

Bill Anderson featuring Dolly Parton – “Someday It’ll All Make Sense (Bluegrass Version)”

Madison Cunningham – “Life According to Raechel”

Fantastic Negrito – “Oh Betty”

Aaron Neville with the Dirty Dozen Brass Band – “Stompin’ Ground” – WINNER

Aoife O’Donovan and Allison Russell – “Prodigal Daughter”

Best Americana Performance

Eric Alexandrakis – “Silver Moon [A Tribute to Michael Nesmith]”

Asleep at the Wheel featuring Lyle Lovett – “There You Go Again”

Blind Boys of Alabama featuring Black Violin – “The Message”

Brandi Carlile featuring Lucius – “You and Me on the Rock”

Bonnie Raitt – “Made Up Mind” – WINNER

Related

Best American Roots Song

Anaïs Mitchell – “Bright Star”

Sheryl Crow – “Forever”

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss – “High and Lonesome”

Bonnie Raitt – “Just Like That” – WINNER

Aoife O’Donovan and Allison Russell – “Prodigal Daughter”

Brandi Carlile featuring Lucius – “You and Me on the Rock”

Best Americana Album

Brandi Carlile – In These Silent Days – WINNER

Dr. John – Things Happen That Way

Keb’ Mo’ – Good to Be…

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss – Raise the Roof

Bonnie Raitt – Just Like That Trending Tom Brady, Cheating Trump Fanatic, Ruins ‘80 for Brady’ SNL and Pedro Pascal Transform ‘Mario Kart’ Into ‘The Last of Us’ SNL Airs Hilarious Interview With Bowen Yang’s Chinese Spy Balloon SNL: Coldplay Performs a Soaring, Choir-Backed Version of ‘Fix You’

Best Bluegrass Album

The Infamous Stringdusters – Toward the Fray

The Del McCoury Band – Almost Proud

Peter Rowan – Calling You From My Mountain

Molly Tuttle and Golden Highway – Crooked Tree – WINNER

Yonder Mountain String Band – Get Yourself Outside

Best Folk Album

Judy Collins – Spellbound

Madison Cunningham – Revealer – WINNER

Janis Ian – The Light at the End of the Line

Aoife O’Donovan – Age of Apathy

Punch Brothers – Hell on Church Street