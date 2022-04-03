Grammys 2022: The Country Music and Americana Winners

Brothers Osborne, nine-time nominees, won their first career Grammy award during Sunday’s streaming Grammy Premiere Ceremony. The duo of TJ and John Osborne won Best Country/Duo Group Performance for their introspective song “Younger Me,” written shortly after the duo’s singer TJ Osborne came out as a gay man.
“I never thought I would be able to do music professionally because of my sexuality and I never thought I would be on this stage accepting a Grammy,” TJ said, his voice cracking.
“I want to thank my younger self for pursuing this,” John Osborne said. “Take care of that person.
Chris Stapleton won a pair of awards during the non-televised ceremony, including Best Country Solo Performance for “You Should Probably Leave” and Best Country Song for “Cold,” which he accepted with his cowriters and bandmates Dave Cobb, J.T. Cure, and Derek Mixon. “Thanks for being in this thing called music with me,” Stapleton said to his fellow nominees.
The Grammy for Best Country Album will be awarded during Sunday night’s broadcast.
2022 Grammy Winners in Country and Roots Music:
Best Country Solo Performance
“Forever After All,” Luke Combs
“Remember Her Name,” Mickey Guyton
“All I Do Is Drive,” Jason Isbell
“Camera Roll,” Kacey Musgraves
“You Should Probably Leave,” Chris Stapleton – WINNER
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
“If I Didn’t Love You,” Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood
“Younger Me,” Brothers Osborne – WINNER
“Glad You Exist,” Dan + Shay
“Chasing After You,” Ryan Hurd & Maren Morris
“Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home),” Elle King & Miranda Lambert
Best Country Song
“Better Than We Found It,” Maren Morris (Jessie Jo Dillon, Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins & Laura Veltz, songwriters)
“Camera Roll,” Kacey Musgraves (Ian Fitchuk, Kacey Musgraves & Daniel Tashian, songwriters)
“Cold,” Chris Stapleton (Dave Cobb, J.T. Cure, Derek Mixon & Chris Stapleton, songwriters) – WINNER
“Country Again,” Thomas Rhett (Zach Crowell, Ashley Gorley & Thomas Rhett, songwriters)
“Fancy Like,” Walker Hayes (Cameron Bartolini, Walker Hayes, Josh Jenkins & Shane Stevens, songwriters)
“Remember Her Name,” Mickey Guyton (Mickey Guyton, Blake Hubbard, Jarrod Ingram & Parker Welling, songwriters)
Best Country Album
Skeletons, Brothers Osborne
Remember Her Name, Mickey Guyton
The Marfa Tapes, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall & Jack Ingram
The Ballad of Dood & Juanita, Sturgill Simpson
Starting Over, Chris Stapleton
Best American Roots Performance
“Cry,” Jon Batiste – WINNER
“Love and Regret,” Billy Strings
“I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel to Be Free,” The Blind Boys of Alabama & Bela Fleck
“Same Devil,” Brandy Clark featuring Brandi Carlile
“Nightflyer,” Allison Russell
Best American Roots Song
“Avalon,” Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi (Rhiannon Giddens, Justin Robinson & Francesco Turrisi, songwriters)
“Call Me a Fool,” Valerie June featuring Carla Thomas (Valerie June, songwriter)
“Cry,” Jon Batiste (Jon Batiste & Steve McEwan, songwriters) – WINNER
“Diamond Studded Shoes,” Yola (Dan Auerbach, Natalie Hemby, Aaron Lee Tasjan & Yola, songwriters)
“Nightflyer,” Allison Russell (Jeremy Lindsay & Allison Russell, songwriters)
Best Americana Album
Downhill From Everywhere, Jackson Browne
Leftover Feelings, John Hiatt with the Jerry Douglas Band
Native Sons, Los Lobos – WINNER
Outside Child, Allison Russell
Stand for Myself, Yola
Best Bluegrass Album
Renewal, Billy Strings
My Bluegrass Heart, Béla Fleck – WINNER
A Tribute to Bill Monroe, The Infamous Stringdusters
Cuttin’ Grass – Vol. 1 (Butcher Shoppe Sessions), Sturgill Simpson
Music Is What I See, Rhonda Vincent
Best Traditional Blues Album
100 Years of Blues, Elvin Bishop & Charlie Musselwhite
Traveler’s Blues, Blues Traveler
I Be Trying, Cedric Burnside – WINNER
Be Ready When I Call You, Guy Davis
Take Me Back, Kim Wilson
Best Contemporary Blues Album
Delta Kream, The Black Keys featuring Eric Deaton & Kenny Brown
Royal Tea, Joe Bonamassa
Uncivil War, Shemekia Copeland
Fire It Up, Steve Cropper
662, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram – WINNER
Best Folk Album
One Night Lonely (Live), Mary Chapin Carpenter
Long Violent History, Tyler Childers
Wednesday (Extended Edition), Madison Cunningham
They’re Calling Me Home, Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi – WINNER
Blue Heron Suite, Sarah Jarosz
Best Roots Gospel Album
Alone With My Faith, Harry Connick, Jr.
That’s Gospel, Brother, Gaither Vocal Band
Keeping On, Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
Songs for the Times, The Isaacs
My Savior, Carrie Underwood – WINNER