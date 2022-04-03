Grammys 2022: The Country Music and Americana Winners

Brothers Osborne, nine-time nominees, won their first career Grammy award during Sunday’s streaming Grammy Premiere Ceremony. The duo of TJ and John Osborne won Best Country/Duo Group Performance for their introspective song “Younger Me,” written shortly after the duo’s singer TJ Osborne came out as a gay man.

“I never thought I would be able to do music professionally because of my sexuality and I never thought I would be on this stage accepting a Grammy,” TJ said, his voice cracking.

“I want to thank my younger self for pursuing this,” John Osborne said. “Take care of that person.

Chris Stapleton won a pair of awards during the non-televised ceremony, including Best Country Solo Performance for “You Should Probably Leave” and Best Country Song for “Cold,” which he accepted with his cowriters and bandmates Dave Cobb, J.T. Cure, and Derek Mixon. “Thanks for being in this thing called music with me,” Stapleton said to his fellow nominees.

The Grammy for Best Country Album will be awarded during Sunday night’s broadcast.

2022 Grammy Winners in Country and Roots Music:

Best Country Solo Performance

“Forever After All,” Luke Combs

“Remember Her Name,” Mickey Guyton

“All I Do Is Drive,” Jason Isbell

“Camera Roll,” Kacey Musgraves

“You Should Probably Leave,” Chris Stapleton – WINNER

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

“If I Didn’t Love You,” Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood

“Younger Me,” Brothers Osborne – WINNER

“Glad You Exist,” Dan + Shay

“Chasing After You,” Ryan Hurd & Maren Morris

“Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home),” Elle King & Miranda Lambert

Best Country Song

“Better Than We Found It,” Maren Morris (Jessie Jo Dillon, Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins & Laura Veltz, songwriters)

“Camera Roll,” Kacey Musgraves (Ian Fitchuk, Kacey Musgraves & Daniel Tashian, songwriters)

“Cold,” Chris Stapleton (Dave Cobb, J.T. Cure, Derek Mixon & Chris Stapleton, songwriters) – WINNER

“Country Again,” Thomas Rhett (Zach Crowell, Ashley Gorley & Thomas Rhett, songwriters)

“Fancy Like,” Walker Hayes (Cameron Bartolini, Walker Hayes, Josh Jenkins & Shane Stevens, songwriters)

“Remember Her Name,” Mickey Guyton (Mickey Guyton, Blake Hubbard, Jarrod Ingram & Parker Welling, songwriters)

Best Country Album

Skeletons, Brothers Osborne

Remember Her Name, Mickey Guyton

The Marfa Tapes, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall & Jack Ingram

The Ballad of Dood & Juanita, Sturgill Simpson

Starting Over, Chris Stapleton

Best American Roots Performance

“Cry,” Jon Batiste – WINNER

“Love and Regret,” Billy Strings

“I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel to Be Free,” The Blind Boys of Alabama & Bela Fleck

“Same Devil,” Brandy Clark featuring Brandi Carlile

“Nightflyer,” Allison Russell

Best American Roots Song

“Avalon,” Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi (Rhiannon Giddens, Justin Robinson & Francesco Turrisi, songwriters)

“Call Me a Fool,” Valerie June featuring Carla Thomas (Valerie June, songwriter)

“Cry,” Jon Batiste (Jon Batiste & Steve McEwan, songwriters) – WINNER

“Diamond Studded Shoes,” Yola (Dan Auerbach, Natalie Hemby, Aaron Lee Tasjan & Yola, songwriters)

“Nightflyer,” Allison Russell (Jeremy Lindsay & Allison Russell, songwriters)

Best Americana Album

Downhill From Everywhere, Jackson Browne

Leftover Feelings, John Hiatt with the Jerry Douglas Band

Native Sons, Los Lobos – WINNER

Outside Child, Allison Russell

Stand for Myself, Yola

Best Bluegrass Album

Renewal, Billy Strings

My Bluegrass Heart, Béla Fleck – WINNER

A Tribute to Bill Monroe, The Infamous Stringdusters

Cuttin’ Grass – Vol. 1 (Butcher Shoppe Sessions), Sturgill Simpson

Music Is What I See, Rhonda Vincent

Best Traditional Blues Album

100 Years of Blues, Elvin Bishop & Charlie Musselwhite

Traveler’s Blues, Blues Traveler

I Be Trying, Cedric Burnside – WINNER

Be Ready When I Call You, Guy Davis

Take Me Back, Kim Wilson

Best Contemporary Blues Album

Delta Kream, The Black Keys featuring Eric Deaton & Kenny Brown

Royal Tea, Joe Bonamassa

Uncivil War, Shemekia Copeland

Fire It Up, Steve Cropper

662, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram – WINNER

Best Folk Album

One Night Lonely (Live), Mary Chapin Carpenter

Long Violent History, Tyler Childers

Wednesday (Extended Edition), Madison Cunningham

They’re Calling Me Home, Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi – WINNER

Blue Heron Suite, Sarah Jarosz

Best Roots Gospel Album

Alone With My Faith, Harry Connick, Jr.

That’s Gospel, Brother, Gaither Vocal Band

Keeping On, Ernie Haase & Signature Sound

Songs for the Times, The Isaacs

My Savior, Carrie Underwood – WINNER