Grammys 2019: Kacey Musgraves Performs Hopeful ‘Rainbow’

Kacey Musgraves made a triumphant return to the Grammy Awards on Sunday, performing “Rainbow” from her Album of the Year nominee Golden Hour.

The song, consisting of a simple piano-and-vocals arrangement, is the closing track on Golden Hour and has since been adopted by the LGBTQ community as an anthem of support. That theme continued through her Grammy appearance. In a white dress and holding a matching white microphone, Musgraves gave an elegant, lovely performance of the song accompanied on a pearlescent grand piano by Golden Hour co-producer Ian Fitchuk. Gradually the dark, empty backdrop was replaced by bands of rainbow-colored lighting, with the audience breaking into applause just ahead of the final chorus.

Kacey Musgraves will always be the rainbow hanging over our heads. 🌈 #Grammys pic.twitter.com/LqfHIKjPYu — Access (@accessonline) February 11, 2019

Musgraves entered the evening with four nominations, including the all-genre Album of the Year honor. Prior to the Grammy telecast, she picked up awards for Best Country Solo Performance for “Butterflies” and Best Country Song for “Space Cowboy.” Additionally, Golden Hour was among the nominees for Best Country Album.

In January, Musgraves launched her headlining Oh, What a World: Tour, named for a song from Golden Hour. The trek, with a revolving cast of openers that includes Soccer Mommy and Natalie Prass, currently has dates scheduled through late September.