Grammys 2019: The Country Music Winners

Brandi Carlile won in three consecutive categories when the bulk of the 61st annual Grammy Awards — those not shown during the TV broadcast — were handed out during the Grammys Premiere Ceremony.

Carlile’s album By the Way, I Forgive You was named Best Americana Album, while her song “The Joke” won for Best American Roots Performance and Best American Roots Song.

“Americana music is the island of the misfit toys. I am such a misfit,” Carlile said upon winning Best American Roots Song for her empowering outsider anthem “The Joke.” The openly gay songwriter went on to recall how she came out when she was 15, a decision that, she said, kept her from being invited to high school dances. “To be embraced by this community,” she said of Americana, “has been the dance of a lifetime. Thank you for being my island.”

By the Way, I Forgive You also netted the album’s co-producers Shooter Jennings and Dave Cobb their own Grammys. Additionally, Cobb won as a co-writer for “The Joke,” penned by Cobb, Carlile and Phil Hanseroth and Tim Hanseroth.

“It is this music that has shaped my life and made me who I am. And even gave me my family,” Carlile said of the Hanseroth twins, who make up the core of her band.

Carlile is also nominated Sunday night for Album of the Year, Record of the Year and Song of the Year.

In the country categories, Kacey Musgraves won for Best Country Solo Performance for “Butterflies” and Best Country Song for “Space Cowboy,” written by Musgraves with Luke Laird and Shane McAnally. Both tracks appear on Musgraves’ album Golden Hour, up for Album of the Year and Best Country Album at the evening’s ceremonies.

Dan + Shay, the country duo of Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney, triumphed in Best Country Duo/Group Performance for their juggernaut single “Tequila.” “We had no expectations to win this,” said Smyers of their first Grammy win. “It’s a beautiful thing about Nashville. We’re all family and we all root for each other.”

The winner of Best Country Album will be announced during the televised show.

Here are the winners of the country and Americana categories:

Best Country Solo Performance

“Wouldn’t It Be Great,” Loretta Lynn

“Mona Lisas and Mad Hatters,” Maren Morris

“Butterflies,” Kacey Musgraves – WINNER

“Millionaire,” Chris Stapleton

“Parallel Line,” Keith Urban

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

“Shoot Me Straight,” Brothers Osborne

“Tequila,” Dan + Shay – WINNER

“When Someone Stops Loving You,” Little Big Town

“Dear Hate,” Maren Morris featuring Vince Gill

“Meant to Be,” Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line

Best Country Song

“Break Up in the End,” Cole Swindell (Jessie Jo Dillon, Chase McGill and Jon Nite, songwriters)

“Dear Hate,” Maren Morris featuring Vince Gill (Tom Douglas, David Hodges and Maren Morris, songwriters)

“I Lived It,” Blake Shelton (Rhett Akins, Ross Copperman, Ashley Gorley and Ben Hayslip, songwriters)

“Space Cowboy,” Kacey Musgraves (Luke Laird, Shane McAnally and Kacey Musgraves, songwriters) – WINNER

“Tequila,” Dan + Shay (Nicolle Gaylon, Jordan Reynolds and Dan Smyers, songwriters)

“When Someone Stops Loving You,” Little Big Town (Hillary Lindsey, Chase McGill and Lori McKenna, songwriters)

Best Country Album

Unapologetically, Kelsea Ballerini

Port Saint Joe, Brothers Osborne

Girl Going Nowhere, Ashley McBryde

Golden Hour, Kacey Musgraves

From A Room: Volume 2, Chris Stapleton

Best Americana Album

By the Way, I Forgive You, Brandi Carlile – WINNER

Things Have Changed, Bettye LaVette

The Tree of Forgiveness, John Prine

The Lonely, the Lonesome & the Gone, Lee Ann Womack

One Drop of Truth, The Wood Brothers

Best American Roots Performance

“Kick Rocks,” Sean Ardoin

“Saint James Infirmary Blues,” Jon Batiste

“The Joke,” Brandi Carlile – WINNER

“All on My Mind,” Anderson East

“Last Man Standing,” Willie Nelson

Best American Roots Song (Award to Songwriters)

“All the Trouble,” Lee Ann Womack (Waylon Payne, Lee Ann Womack, and Adam Wright, songwriters)

“Build a Bridge,” Mavis Staples (Jeff Tweedy, songwriter)

“The Joke,” Brandi Carlile (Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth and Tim Hanseroth, songwriters) – WINNER

“Knockin’ on Your Screen Door,” John Prine (Pat McLaughlin and John Prine, songwriters)

“Summer’s End,” John Prine (Pat McLaughlin and John Prine, songwriters)

Best Bluegrass Album

Portraits in Fiddles, Mike Barnett

Sister Sadie II, Sister Sadie

Rivers and Roads, Special Consensus

The Travelin’ McCourys, The Travelin’ McCourys – WINNER

North of Despair, Wood & Wire