Dolly Parton, Taylor Swift to Be Featured in New Grammy Museum Exhibit

Dolly Parton, Taylor Swift, and Shania Twain will all be featured in the Grammy Museum’s new exhibit The Power of Women in Country Music, which is set to open May 27 in Los Angeles.

The exhibit will look into the long history of trailblazing women in country music, from sonic architects like Maybelle Carter, Sara Carter, Patsy Montana, and Wanda Jackson, to blockbuster stars like Reba McEntire, Shania Twain, and Faith Hill, as well as the next generation of icons like Maren Morris, Carly Pearce, and Brandi Carlile. Additional artists featured include Rosanne Cash, Miranda Lambert, Patsy Cline, Rissi Palmer, LeAnn Rimes, Margo Price, Trisha Yearwood, and Yola.

Included among the exhibit’s numerous artifacts are Parton’s dress from a 1971 Grand Ole Opry performance; Emmylou Harris’ Manuel-designed boots from the cover of Blue Kentucky Girl; Rosanne Cash’s Martin guitar; McEntire’s pink gown from the “Does He Love You” video; Twain’s outfit and top hat from the “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!” video; Swift’s banjo from the “Mean” video; and Rimes’ blue dress from the 1997 Grammys when she became the first country performer to win Best New Artist.

Rimes will also take part in a public program to celebrate the exhibit’s opening on May 31. Author Marissa R. Moss, whose book Her Country: How the Women of country Music Became the Success They Were Never Supposed to Be will be released May 10, will moderate the program with Rimes. Tickets for the event go on sale to the public April 30, and the exhibit will run through Oct. 2.