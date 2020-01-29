Grace Potter, Lucius Team Up for Stylish ‘Back to Me’ Video

Swampy Muscle Shoals soul mixes with a funky Seventies color palette in Grace Potter’s splashy new video for “Back to Me.” The latest release from Potter’s second solo disc Daylight, “Back to Me” finds the singer worn-out and threadbare as a relationship unravels, but she’s also resolute about the inevitable conclusion.

Joined on the chorus by Jess Wolfe and Holly Laessig from indie pop band Lucius (recently heard on Sheryl Crow’s Threads LP), Potter sings, “All your expectations fall on me, they’re so heavy, baby, oh, maybe I’m just too close, too close to see/ That I really don’t know what you need, but I really don’t think that it’s me.”

As with the previously released “Love Is Love,” from the Daylight album, the song’s lyrics, if not wholly inspired by, certainly draw allusions to Potter’s 2017 divorce, as she reasons, “You never can tell where love leads, but it don’t lead back to me.”

“I’ve always aimed to write songs from a universal perspective; so that anyone who heard my music could relate, but that actually made it harder for me to take ownership of my own perspective,” the Vermont-born singer said in a statement last summer. “These songs were written so I could process — and be accountable for — my own life experience. I had just pulled the ripcord on my whole life. It was an incredibly jarring, private experience. When the dust settled a bit, the last thing I wanted to do was tell the whole world about it through song. It was a very gradual process of re-framing music and its purpose in my life.”

Married now to Daylight producer Eric Valentine, Potter also features keyboardist Benmont Tench on the album, which was released in October. She’s currently on tour through the end of March with a string of sold-out shows over the next few days followed by stops in New York (February 1st), Indianapolis (February 4th), and Grand Rapids, Michigan on February 5th.