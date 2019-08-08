Glen Campbell Museum Slated for Downtown Nashville

Country-pop legend Glen Campbell will soon join other iconic stars including Johnny Cash and Patsy Cline with a museum and performance venue celebrating his legacy in downtown Nashville. Marking the second anniversary of the musician’s death on August 8th, 2017, Clearbrook Hospitality announced plans today for the Glen Campbell Museum and Rhinestone Stage.

Situated at the corner of Broadway and 2nd Avenue in the heart of Music City’s bustling entertainment district, the venue will feature interactive displays from different stages of the entertainer’s life and career, including Campbell’s tenure as a vital part of the cadre of studio musicians known as the Wrecking Crew, who played on countless classic recording sessions for artists from Elvis Presley to the Mamas and the Papas. Campbell’s string of influential crossover hits, including “By the Time I Get to Phoenix,” “Wichita Lineman” and “Rhinestone Cowboy,” as well as his work in television and film, will also be represented in the 4,000-square-foot museum, with previously unseen artifacts, photos, stage costumes and, of course, several of his guitars and other instruments. The Rhinestone Stage will feature live music nightly.

Completion of the Glen Campbell Museum and Rhinestone Stage is slated for early next year. A gala grand opening will follow, with live performances by members of the Campbell family as well as friends of the Country Music Hall of Fame legend.