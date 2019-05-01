Glen Campbell’s ‘Legacy’ Box Set to Be Reissued and Expanded

Glen Campbell’s phenomenal recording career, which began in 1961 with his first single “Turn Around, Look at Me,” will be revisited in the upcoming release of The Legacy 1961-2017, an updated and expanded edition of the long-out-of-print box set originally released in 2003. The four-disc collection will be available June 21st.

The 78-track set, which is bookended by Campbell’s first single and tracks from his final album Adiós, is buoyed by the legendary performer’s classic hits, including “Gentle on My Mind,” “By the Time I Get to Phoenix,” “Galveston” and “Wichita Lineman,” right through late Seventies Number One hits including “Rhinestone Cowboy,” “Southern Nights” and “Sunflower.”

Picking up where the 2003 edition left off, the set includes cuts from 2008’s Meet Glen Campbell, the 2011 gem Ghost on the Canvas and the Oscar-nominated soundtrack to the revealing 2014 documentary Glen Campbell: I’ll Be Me. The final three tracks are taken from Adiós, an LP Campbell recorded after his 2011 Alzheimer’s diagnosis and released in June 2017, just two months before he died at age 81. The collection also includes a colorful 60-page booklet and updated liner notes by acclaimed music journalist Joel Selvin, who penned the notes to the original set.

Glen Campbell The Legacy 1961-2017 is now available for pre-order.

Glen Campbell – The Legacy 1961-2017 track listing:

Disc One

1. “Turn Around, Look at Me”

2. “Kentucky Means Paradise (The Green River Boys featuring Glen Campbell)

3. “Too Late to Worry – Too Blue to Cry”

4. “Universal Soldier”

5. “Guess I’m Dumb”

6. “Burning Bridges”

7. “Just to Satisfy You”

8. “Less of Me”

9. “Gentle on My Mind”

10. “Crying”

11. “By The Time I Get to Phoenix”

12. “Tomorrow Never Comes”

13. “Hey, Little One”

14. “I Wanna Live”

15. “Turn Around and Look At Me” (New Version)

16. “The Legend of Bonnie and Clyde”

17. “Let It Be Me” (Glen Campbell & Bobbie Gentry)

18. “Scarborough Fair / Canticle” (Glen Campbell & Bobbie Gentry)

19. “Wichita Lineman”

20. “Dreams of the Everyday Housewife”

21. “Reason to Believe”

Disc Two

1. “Galveston”

2. “Where’s the Playground Susie”

3. “If This Is Love”

4. “True Grit”

5. “Try A Little Kindness”

6. “Honey, Come Back”

7. “One Pair of Hands”

8. “All I Have to Do Is Dream” (Glen Campbell & Bobbie Gentry)

9. “Everything a Man Could Ever Need”

10. “It’s Only Make Believe”

11. “Pave Your Way Into Tomorrow”

12. “MacArthur Park”

13. “Dream Baby (How Long Must I Dream)”

14. “The Last Time I Saw Her”

15. “I Say a Little Prayer / By the Time I Get to Phoenix (Medley)” (Glen Campbell & Anne Murray)

16. “The Last Thing on My Mind”

17. “I Knew Jesus (Before He Was A Star)”

18. “I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry”

19. “Houston (I’m Comin’ to See You)”

20. “Bonaparte’s Retreat”

21. “The Moon’s a Harsh Mistress”

Disc Three

1. “Rhinestone Cowboy”

2. “Country Boy (You Got Your Feet in L.A.)”

3. “Arkansas”

4. “Don’t Pull Your Love / Then You Can Tell Me Goodbye (Medley)”

5. “Southern Nights”

6. “Sunflower”

7. “God Only Knows”

8. “I’m Gonna Love You”

9. “Can You Fool”

10. “Highwayman”

11. “Somethin’ ’Bout You Baby I Like” (Glen Campbell With Rita Coolidge)

12. “Any Which Way You Can”

13. “I Was Too Busy Loving You”

14. “Faithless Love”

15. “A Lady Like You”

16. “The Hand That Rocks the Cradle” (Glen Campbell With Steve Wariner)

17. “I Have You”

18. “If These Walls Could Speak”

19. “Unconditional Love”

20. “She’s Gone, Gone, Gone”

21. “Show Me Your Way” (Glen Campbell & Anne Murray)

22. “Only One Life”

23. “Somebody Like That”

Disc Four

1. “You’ll Never Walk Alone”

2. “People Get Ready”

3. “Amazing Grace”

4. “Lean on Me”

5. “Times Like These”

6. “These Days”

7. “Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)”

8. “Ghost on the Canvas”

9. “Waiting on the Comin’ of My Lord”

10. “I’m Not Gonna Miss You”

11. “Everybody’s Talkin’”

12. “It Won’t Bring Her Back”

13. “Adiós”