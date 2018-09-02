George Strait’s Longtime Drummer Mike Kennedy Dead at 59

George Strait‘s longtime drummer Mike Kennedy was killed Friday in a three-car crash on a highway outside of Lebanon, Tennessee. He was 59. Strait’s rep confirmed Kennedy’s death to Rolling Stone.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the SUV driven by Kennedy hit a tractor-trailer as the two vehicles merged into another lane; the tractor-trailer then careened into another vehicle. Kennedy was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident, the Tennessean reports, but it’s unlikely a seatbelt would have saved his life. No one else was injured in the crash.

Kennedy served as Strait’s drummer for nearly 30 years, first appearing on the King of Country’s 1992 album Holding My Own before taking up residency as Strait’s touring drummer as a member of the entertainer’s famed Ace in the Hole backing band. Kennedy was also credited with working with Jamey Johnson, Ricky Skaggs and Freddie King.

Strait’s tour manager Paul Rogers tweeted following the news of Kennedy’s death, “The heart beat of our band is gone. Not sure how we will get back on stage without him. But we must. Much love and respect my dear friend Mike Kennedy.”

George Strait, who retired from regular touring in 2014, is scheduled to perform in Las Vegas on December 7th.