George Strait to Tell Tom Petty Tales, Guest DJ on SiriusXM’s Petty Radio

George Strait met Tom Petty for a brief few moments in 2017 when Petty was being honored as MusiCares Person of the Year. The country singer performed Petty’s “You Wreck Me,” off 1994’s Wildflowers, in his honor, and it was a rare moment of nerves for Strait.

“I was nervous as a cat, kind of a fish out of water, I guess you’d say. But I was excited,” Strait says, relaying the story of the performance and how he met Petty that night in a new interview on SiriusXM’s Tom Petty Radio. “He couldn’t have been nicer to me and thanked me for coming out and being a part of fit.”

Strait plays guest DJ on the channel on Monday, spinning songs he selected and talking about Petty’s influence on his own career. Among the Petty tracks Strait picks are “Southern Accents” and “Honey Bee”; he also plays his own 2017 performance of “You Wreck Me” from the MusiCares tribute.

Ahead of the “George Strait Guest DJ” special, SiriusXM shared highlights on Friday, including Strait’s memory of flying to L.A. to see the Heartbreakers at the Fonda Theater.

Strait’s DJ stint on Tom Petty Radio begins airing at 8 a.m. ET on Monday and will be available On Demand on the SiriusXM app following its debut.