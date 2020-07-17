 George Strait to Tell Tom Petty Tales, Guest DJ on SiriusXM - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1341: American Uprising
Read Next The Best Speaker Systems For Home Theaters Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Country Flag
Home Music Country Music

George Strait to Tell Tom Petty Tales, Guest DJ on SiriusXM’s Petty Radio

Country’s king curates his favorite tracks and recalls meeting the late classic-rock icon in a new special

By
Joseph Hudak

Senior Editor, Rolling Stone Country

Joseph Hudak's Most Recent Stories

View All
George Strait

George Strait performs for Tom Petty at the 2017 MusiCares Person of the Year tribute in Los Angeles.

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

George Strait met Tom Petty for a brief few moments in 2017 when Petty was being honored as MusiCares Person of the Year. The country singer performed Petty’s “You Wreck Me,” off 1994’s Wildflowers, in his honor, and it was a rare moment of nerves for Strait.

“I was nervous as a cat, kind of a fish out of water, I guess you’d say. But I was excited,” Strait says, relaying the story of the performance and how he met Petty that night in a new interview on SiriusXM’s Tom Petty Radio. “He couldn’t have been nicer to me and thanked me for coming out and being a part of fit.”

Strait plays guest DJ on the channel on Monday, spinning songs he selected and talking about Petty’s influence on his own career. Among the Petty tracks Strait picks are “Southern Accents” and “Honey Bee”; he also plays his own 2017 performance of “You Wreck Me” from the MusiCares tribute.

Ahead of the “George Strait Guest DJ” special, SiriusXM shared highlights on Friday, including Strait’s memory of flying to L.A. to see the Heartbreakers at the Fonda Theater.

Strait’s DJ stint on Tom Petty Radio begins airing at 8 a.m. ET on Monday and will be available On Demand on the SiriusXM app following its debut.

In This Article: George Strait, Tom Petty

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1341: American Uprising
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.