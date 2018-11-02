Rolling Stone
George Strait to Headline Rare Stadium Show With Chris Stapleton

2019 Atlanta concert also features Chris Janson and Ashley McBryde

George Strait

George Strait will perform a March 30th stadium concert in Atlanta with Chris Stapleton.

Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

George Strait will give a rare stadium concert in 2019. The country music entertainer, who bid farewell to regular touring in 2014, will headline Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium on March 30th.

Since his quasi-retirement, Strait has performed regular engagements at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, along with select shows in cities like New Orleans, Austin and Tulsa. The new Atlanta performance will be Strait’s first concert in the city since his farewell Cowboy Rides Away Tour, which wrapped in 2014 with a massive concert at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The hitmaker — with 60 Number One singles to his credit — isn’t going it alone, however. Strait has put together a stellar lineup for Mercedes-Benz Stadium that could stand on its own: country-blues belter Chris Stapleton, “Drunk Girl” singer Chris Janson and buzzed-about songwriter Ashley McBryde are all on the bill in support.

Strait will conclude 2018 with two more concerts in Las Vegas, set for December 7th and 8th. They’ll mark the first live shows without Strait’s longtime Ace in the Hole band drummer Mike Kennedy, who died in a car accident in September. Strait is slated to return to Vegas for another weekend engagement on February 1st and 2nd, with McBryde opening.

Tickets to Strait’s Atlanta concert go on sale November 16th at 10:00 a.m./ET via Ticketmaster.

