George Strait Renews Las Vegas Residency With 2019 Shows

What happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas. . .which may be why George Strait isn’t ready to pull the plug on his Strait to Vegas residency anytime soon.

Launched in 2016, the King of Country’s run of sold-out shows in Sin City just got a renewal. Strait, who will play two shows at Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena in December, is now scheduled to return to the Strip early next year. The T-Mobile Arena will host another pair of Strait to Vegas shows on February 1st and 2nd, with Ashley McBryde opening both shows.

Strait began downsizing his touring operations in 2014, taking one last victory lap around the U.S. with the Cowboy Rides Away Tour before heading home to Texas. Last year found him playing 10 shows in Las Vegas, while 2018 saw him widening his circle beyond Nevada, including a two-night stand in Tulsa and a headlining performance at the Bayou Country Superfest in New Orleans. Although the upcoming Strait to Vegas shows will mark his first onstage activity since the early summer, they’ll also find the singer performing without drummer Mike Kennedy, who was killed in a car accident in August. After first appearing on Strait’s 1992 record, Holding My Own, Kennedy became a permanent member of the singer’s Ace in the Hole band, providing the backbeat for Strait’s shows for more than 25 years.

“Our hearts are broken,” Strait wrote on Facebook following Kennedy’s accident. “It’s going to be very strange not being able to look over and see him there in his spot on stage and very emotional as well I’m sure for all of us and also his fans.”

Tickets for the February 2019 leg of the Strait to Vegas residency go on sale next Friday, October 19th.