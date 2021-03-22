George Strait Sings ‘Troubadour’ for Matthew McConaughey’s Texas Concert

Matthew McConaughey’s online concert benefitting those affected by the Texas winter storm featured a number of country cameos, from Kacey Musgraves and Willie Nelson to Parker McCollum and Randy Rogers. There was even a Post Malone sighting: the Texas native sang covers of Sturgill Simpson and Brad Paisley for the “We’re Texas” fundraiser.

George Strait also got involved. The Country Music Hall of Fame member, who retired from widespread touring in 2014, resurfaced with members of his Ace in the Hole Band to perform the resilient “Troubadour,” the title track of his 2008 album. Stripped down to a multiple-guitar rendition — two players on acoustic and one on electric backed up Strait, who himself strummed an acoustic — the tale of a restless singer was no less poignant than when Strait first recorded it 13 years ago. (Watch it at the hour and 10-minute mark above.)

Since his retirement from the road, Strait has been far from been dormant. Prior to the pandemic, he regularly performed in Las Vegas, with the occasional festival and stadium show in between. In 2019 he released the album Honky Tonk Time Machine and launched yet another tequila brand in the fall of 2020.

McConaughey’s “We’re Texas” benefit is available to watch in full, and also featured performances from Don Henley, Gary Clark Jr., Khalid, Kirk Franklin, and more. The benefit raised money for McConaughey’s Just Keep Livin’ Foundation and its Texas Relief Fund.