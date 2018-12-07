Hear George Strait Praise Tequila in Lively New Song ‘Codigo’

George Strait sure knows how to do retirement right. On the eve of his latest sold-out shows in Las Vegas, King of Country has a festive new song paying tribute to — what else? — his favorite brand of tequila, “Código.”

Since retiring from full-time touring in 2014, Strait has stayed busy with an ongoing residency in Sin City, as well as serving as a pitch man for Código, in which he is a partner. The new song, co-written with his son Bubba and long-time collaborator Dean Dillon, formalizes that alliance on a whole new level — and, given his long-stated love for the agave drink, it stays right on brand. With a jaunty border country blend of fiddle of steel pedal, “Código” finds Strait in a laid-back, loving-life reverie, so unfettered by pretension that he even rhymes “Código” with “everywhere I go.”

While Strait gears up to release his first album of new material since 2015’s Cold Beer Conversation, next year will see him travel outside his Vegas residency for shows in Georgia, Ohio and his home state of Texas. He plays T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas tonight and tomorrow night, December 8th.