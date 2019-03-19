George Strait, Blake Shelton Announce Stadium Show

George Strait continues his “retirement,” which, rather than retreating to his Texas ranch means taking a non-traditional approach to touring, with the announcement of an upcoming summer show at Gillette Stadium just outside Boston in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Blake Shelton, Cody Johnson and Caitlyn Smith will join Strait for the concert, which takes place Saturday, August 17th. (Tickets go on sale March 29th.)

In an Instragram video accompanying the announcement, Shelton feigns incredulity, telling someone off-camera, “That’s not possible, he retired. He made a huge announcement. He said, ‘I am retiring. I’m not going to tour anymore.” Strait, in a separate interview, responds, “I don’t know where that came from. I guess when I said I wasn’t going to tour anymore that they thought maybe I was retiring. But that was never my intention.” He also jokes about Shelton’s other job, as a coach on NBC’s long-running talent competition. “The Voice? Nah, Don’t watch it,” Strait deadpans. “Oh, Adam Levine I’ve heard is on there,” as footage of Shelton praising the King of Country Music is interspersed with Strait’s quips. “He’s pretty entertaining, I like him.”

This past weekend, Strait, along with special guests Robert Earl Keen and Lyle Lovett, closed the 2019 Houston Rodeo with a record-breaking concert at NRG Stadium. The event, which drew 80,108 fans, now holds the attendance record for concert-only performances, breaking the previous record from 2013, which was also set by Strait and his openers Martina McBride and Randy Rogers Band, with 80,020 fans in attendance.

Strait’s 30th studio album, Honky Tonk Time Machine, is due March 29th, his first studio effort since 2015’s Cold Beer Conversation.