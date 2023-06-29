fbpixel
See Gary Rossington’s Final Performance of ‘Gimme Three Steps’ With Lynyrd Skynyrd

In exclusive clip from The 50th Anniversary of Lynyrd Skynyrd concert film, guitarist takes stage with Southern rock legends for last time before March 2023 death
Lynyrd Skynyrd, Gary Rossington
Gary Rossington onstage in 2019. The guitarist played his final show with Lynyrd Skynyrd in 2022 in Nashville before his death the next year. Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Stagecoach

Lynyrd Skynyrd’s final show with Gary Rossington prior to the guitarist’s death is the focus of the upcoming concert film The 50th Anniversary of Lynyrd Skynyrd, which captures the band’s all-star gig at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium on Nov. 13, 2022.

Ahead of the film’s limited run at movie theaters and drive-ins nationwide on July 8, Rolling Stone exclusively presents a preview from the concert film — Rossington’s final performance of the Skynyrd classic “Gimme Three Steps,” with the guitarist taking centerstage on the show-stopping rendition.

Rossington, who was the last living original member of the Southern rock legends, died in March 2023 at the age of 71, less than five months after the Ryman gig.

“We are excited to share this special night and celebrate 50 Years of Skynyrd music with the Skynyrd Nation and fans of these timeless songs,” singer Johnny Van Zant said of the concert film in a statement.

“We were fortunate to capture this special evening with Gary Rossington and Dale Krantz Rossington and all of the special guests that were able to join us on stage. It is certainly bittersweet because this was Gary’s last show, but we are so fortunate that we were able to share one last special night together on stage, doing what Gary loved.”

Special guests at the 50th anniversary show included John Osborne of Brothers Osborne, Shinedown’s Brent Smith, and Jelly Roll.

Despite Rossington’s death, the Lynyrd Skynyrd train keeps on rolling as the Rock Hall-inducted band is in the midst of a 2023 tour.

