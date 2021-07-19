 Gary Allan Livestream Concert: Watch Him Play 'Ruthless' - Rolling Stone
Gary Allan Announces ‘Live From Nashville’ Livestream Concert

Watch the country singer perform “Ruthless,” the title track of his new album, from the rooftop show

Joseph Hudak

Gary Allan celebrated the release of his first album in nearly a decade with a rooftop concert in Nashville last month. The singer filmed the performance for an upcoming livestream concert: Gary Allan: Ruthless – Live From Nashville streams for free on Friday, July 23rd, on Allan’s YouTube and Facebook pages.

Ahead of Friday’s livestream, Allan premieres a video of him singing “Ruthless,” the smoldering title track of his new LP. It’s a slow-burning performance, with the California native backed by a seven-piece band — including pedal steel and organ — on the roof of the Fifth + Broadway entertainment complex in downtown Nashville. Allan is mostly stationary here, standing front and center as he draws out each anguished lyric. “Cold hearted walkin’ by me/like you don’t even know me/like you don’t even care,” he sings in the heartbreaker, written by Hillary Lindsey, Busbee, and Ryan Hurd.

Gary Allan: Ruthless – Live From Nashville marks Allan’s first Nashville concert in eight years. Along with “Ruthless” and tracks off the album, he also delivers a roster of his radio hits: “Right Where I Need to Be,” “Best I Ever Had,” “Songs About Rain,” and the undeniable “Watching Airplanes,” among them.

Ruthless, a collection of 13 songs, is the follow-up to 2013’s Set You Free and follows a string of one-off singles Allan has released beginning in 2015. Allan announced Ruthless back in May with the song “Temptation.”

