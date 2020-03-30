Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood To Perform Live CBS Concert

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood will perform a live concert from their home recording studio on CBS on April 1st. Titled Garth & Trisha: Live By Request!, the intimate performance will include requests from fans.

The inspiration for the performance came from a live show that Brooks performed from his studio last week, which attracted millions of viewers and caused Facebook Live to crash multiple times. CBS confirmed that the special will involve a minimal crew practicing social distancing and will be filmed with extensive safety precautions in place. Proceeds from the special will go to charities of the couple’s choice.

“We’re seeing how big things can be when we all do them as one,” Brooks and Yearwood said in a statement. “In addition to the special, we and CBS will donate $1 million to charities to be determined, combating the COVID-19 virus.”

“After we saw Garth and Trisha crash Facebook, we reached out to them about bringing this Studio G to a larger audience in a safe and exciting way,” added Jack Sussman, CBS’ executive vice president of specials, music and live events. “With Garth and Trisha coupled with the power of broadcast television, anything can happen, making this an event not to be missed.”

Garth & Trisha: Live By Request! will air April 1st on CBS at 9 p.m. EST. Fans can find out how to make song requests during Brooks’ new weekly Facebook Live show, Inside Studio G, on March 30th.