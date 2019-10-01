Watch Garth Brooks’ ‘The Road I’m On’ A&E Documentary Trailer

Garth Brooks will be the subject of a two-part installment in A&E’s Biography franchise in late November. Titled Garth Brooks: The Road I’m On, the documentary will begin airing Sunday, November 24th.

On Monday, Brooks made the announcement about the feature during an episode of his Facebook Live series Inside Studio G. Accompanying the revelation was a sneak peak from The Road I’m On, which travels back to Brooks’ Oklahoma hometown and the time before he attained fame, with the singer himself giving a first-person account of the events that shaped him.

“If you want to know who Garth Brooks is, ‘Friends in Low Places’ is Garth Brooks,” he says in the brief clip. Also interviewed for the documentary are George Strait, Keith Urban, James Taylor, and Brooks’ wife, singer Trisha Yearwood.

Garth Brooks: The Road I’m On will air November 24th and 25th at 9:00 p.m. ET on A&E. On November 26th, the network will also air Brooks’ Yankee Stadium concert from 2016.

Brooks is also currently on tour, playing to stadiums around the U.S. and rolling out his itinerary one date at a time. Next up is a November 16th stop at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee, home of the University of Tennessee’s Volunteers.