Garth Brooks Announces Stadium Tour, CBS Concert Special

Just ahead of this coming weekend’s appearance at Indiana’s Notre Dame Stadium, Garth Brooks has revealed plans for a North American stadium tour. While full details remain under wraps, two stops on the tour have been announced: State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, and the Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, Missouri.

Dates and locations have yet to be unveiled, but Brooks noted that tickets for five of the cities visited on the forthcoming trek will go on sale before Christmas. According to a statement, the tour will feature an all-new stage and new band members.

The Country Music Hall of Fame-enshrined entertainer, who stepped into the spotlight with his first network TV concert event in January 1992, is also set to return to prime time with the December 2nd CBS special Garth: Live at Notre Dame! The special will document Indiana event as Brooks performs the first live concert ever held at the iconic university stadium, which opened 88 years ago this month.

Brooks’ Notre Dame gig marks his first stadium-sized full performance since wrapping up his three-and-a-half-year world tour at the end of 2017. That trek, as well as live performances from throughout his career, will be featured in the upcoming book-and-CD set The Anthology Part III Live. Out November 20th, the hardcover volume collects dozens of never-before-seen onstage and behind-the-scenes photos and includes five discs with 52 live recordings, including the full release of Triple Live, which chronicles performances from the most recent tour.

Garth: Live at Notre Dame! will be filmed on Saturday, October 20th, as Brooks performs before a sold-out crowd at the legendary venue. The special airs Sunday, December 2nd, at 8:00 p.m./ET.