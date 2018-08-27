Rolling Stone
Garth Brooks Announces New Album ‘Triple Live’

New collection will feature 26 tracks assembled from shows on Brooks’ extensive world tour that began in 2014

Garth Brooks

Garth Brooks has announced his new album 'Triple Live,' assembled from the extensive world tour he began in 2014.

Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Garth Brooks wrapped up his extensive three-year world tour at the end of 2017, playing seven shows at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena to conclude the blockbuster run. Performances from the tour are represented on Brooks’ new album Triple Live, which will be released in partnership with Ticketmaster.

Nodding back to his Double Live album, a best-selling tour document that captured Brooks on his epic 1996-1998 trek, Triple Live will boast a third disc for a total of 26 tracks. A full track listing has not been shared, but a release promises a limited-run “fan mix” that will allow the choice of different listening experiences — like the stage mix heard by the band, or the noise of being in the crowd and watching the band perform.

An official release date for Triple Live also hasn’t been announced, but fans will have the opportunity to download a free copy of the album on Monday. Brooks will reveal a download code during this evening’s episode of his Facebook series Inside Studio G, which airs at 6 pm, and fans will have the opportunity to download the album at ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks. There is no word on how many free downloads will be allowed (“while supplies last,” says a cryptic note on the Ticketmaster site), or if copies of the album will be sold bundled with or separately from tickets at a later date.

At present, Brooks has one show on the horizon. On October 20th, he’ll become the first musician to perform at Notre Dame Stadium in Indiana. Tickets for that event, which is being billed as an “in-the-round staging,” go on sale Friday, September 14th at the same Ticketmaster address where his album can be found.

