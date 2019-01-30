Garth Brooks Announces Acoustic Nashville Concert

Garth Brooks will make two appearances during the 2019 Country Radio Seminar in Nashville, including a rare, solo acoustic performance at the city’s Bridgestone Arena.

Taking place on Wednesday, February 13th, the one-man show promises to be an intimate-yet-massive affair reminiscent of Brooks’ 2008 – 2014 Las Vegas theatre residency, Garth at Wynn. Those shows, which marked Brooks’ first series of performances since retiring in 1998, focused on the Country Music Hall of Fame member’s early influences, with Brooks regaling audiences with stories and performing acoustic snippets of his hits. According to a release, the Bridgestone Arena show will be open to CRS badge holders only.

Brooks will also be on hand Thursday, February 14th, for an in-depth town hall-style discussion with Amazon Music Vice President Steve Boom. Amazon Music is the exclusive digital outlet for Brooks’ musical catalog, which he famously held off streaming services until 2016.

Scheduled for February 13th – February 15th at Nashville’s Omni Hotel, the Country Radio Seminar is an influential conference and networking event for radio professionals from around the country, celebrating its 50th anniversary this year.

Brooks recently announced Fun as the title of his upcoming studio album, set for release in the spring. The Garth Brooks Stadium Tour will kick off March 9th in St. Louis, Missouri, with more dates on the books for Glendale, Arizona (March 23rd); Gainesville, Florida (April 20th); Minneapolis, Minnesota (May 3rd – 4th); and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania (May 18th).