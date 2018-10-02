Garth Brooks Readies Live Anthology, Asks Fans to Wear ‘Body Paint’ to Notre Dame Gig

Garth Brooks continues his career-chronicling Anthology series with a bit of a surprise in the five-volume collection. Having released Part I last November, Brooks jumps ahead to Part III Live with a five-CD collection of 52 concert recordings, including the Triple Live LP announced this summer and soon to be released in conjunction with Ticketmaster.

Like The Anthology Part I, the upcoming release, due November 20th, will include detailed text written by the superstar entertainer with Warren Zanes, as well as more than 100 performance photos and candid, behind-the-scenes images from shows throughout the world. An added feature of the new volume will be a series of augmented reality experiences available to view by downloading the Garth Live app and holding it over the book cover, as well as over various photos inside the anthology.

On October 20th, he and Yearwood are set to play Indiana’s Notre Dame Stadium. During Monday night’s Inside Studio G Facebook Live, Brooks suggested fans treat the concert like “Game Day.” “I’d like to see five guys in the full gold or yellow body paint with a G-A-R-T-H on them,” he said.

While Brooks is encouraging concertgoers to show up in face paint, Yearwood will host a special tailgate experience with several cocktail recipes and her “Autumn in a Cup” cocktail mix. Brooks also teased a special soundcheck event ahead of the concert for Notre Dame students and faculty.

Offered a live gig at Nashville’s Opryland USA at age 19, Brooks was instead sent off to college by his dad. But before long the Oklahoma native went from bouncer to onstage performer at Willie’s Saloon in Stillwater, Oklahoma, to opening shows for Reba McEntire, Kenny Rogers and the Judds. Eventually, he became one of the most dynamic, bankable live acts in the world. Having recently wrapped his three-and-a-half-year world tour with wife Trisha Yearwood, Brooks and company sold a record 6.3 million tickets along the way.