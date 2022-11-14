Garth Brooks Plans New ‘Plus One’ Las Vegas Residency

Garth Brooks will make his return to the Las Vegas Strip in 2023 when his new residency Garth Brooks/Plus One gets underway at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace. The Country Music Hall of Fame member made the announcement on Monday morning.

The new shows will begin next May and run through the end of the year for 27 dates total. The “Plus One” aspect of its title hints at the show’s format. Each night will be different, with Brooks being supported by varying members of his band from song to song and/or special guests, providing an entirely unique experience for the fans in attendance.

“Any given song, all 10 band members will be playing and singing, then none of them will be,” Brooks told Billboard. “Then maybe percussion and background vocals for ‘The River.’ Or [I’m] talking about George Strait and ‘Amarillo by Morning’ and all of a sudden [Jimmy] Mattingly shows up with the fiddle and it’s just [me] and him. Any given night can have any given variation of any given song.”

Verified ticket registration for the residency is open now through Thursday, Nov. 17, at 11 a.m. ET. Sales will begin for verified registrants on Monday, Nov. 21, at 1 p.m. ET. The 4,300-seat venue will offer tickets ranging from $99 and up.

Brooks previously had his own residency in Las Vegas beginning in December 2009, playing solo acoustic shows at the Wynn’s Encore Theatre for a little more than four years until early 2014. He was semi-retired at the time, but after the end of the residency, he returned to recording and touring full-time.

Garth Brooks/Plus One 2023 dates:

May 18, 20, 21, 25, 27, 28

June 1, 3, 4

July 6, 8, 9, 13, 15, 16, 20, 22, 23

Nov. 29

Dec. 1, 2, 6, 8, 9, 13, 15, 16