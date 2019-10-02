 Garth Brooks to Receive Gershwin Prize for Popular Song – Rolling Stone
Garth Brooks to Receive Gershwin Prize for Popular Song

Country singer is the youngest recipient of the honor

Garth Brooks

Garth Brooks will receive the Gershwin Prize for Popular Song.

Garth Brooks will become the latest recipient of the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song. The 57-year-old is the youngest person to receive the honor, which will be presented alongside an all-star tribute concert in Washington, D.C., next March. The concert is set to air sometime in the spring on PBS stations nationwide and will broadcast via the American Forces Network to U.S. Department of Defense locations around the world.

The Gershwin Prize, so named for the songwriting contributions of iconic tunesmiths George and Ira Gershwin, recognizes living musical artists for their exemplary songwriting achievements. Brooks joins the company of such esteemed songwriters as Willie Nelson, Paul McCartney, Paul Simon, Stevie Wonder, songwriting team Burt Bacharach and the late Hal David, Carole King, Billy Joel, Smokey Robinson, Tony Bennett, and Emilio and Gloria Estefan.

“An award is only as good as the names on it,” says Brooks. “First off, for any musician, the name Gershwin says it all. Add to Ira’s and George’s names the names of the past recipients, and you have an award of the highest honor. I am truly humbled.”

Brooks is currently on tour, with dates for the trek being revealed one at a time. His next stop takes place November 16th at Knoxville’s Neyland Stadium. The Oklahoma native will also be the subject of a two-part A&E Biography special in late November. Garth Brooks: The Road I’m On, begins airing Sunday, November 24th.

