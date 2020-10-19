Garth Brooks Readies New Album ‘Fun’ and Concert Set ‘Triple Live Deluxe’

Garth Brooks will release his long-awaited new studio album, Fun, on November 20th. The country music performer announced the record’s release date, along with a new concert album coming the same day.

Brooks originally teased Fun back in 2018 with the single “All Day Long” and the ballad “Stronger Than You.” Both are included on the upcoming 14-track LP, along with his duet with Blake Shelton, “Dive Bar,” and a cover of “Shallow,” from A Star Is Born, with his wife Trisha Yearwood. Seven tracks from Fun are currently available on Amazon, with whom Brooks has had a streaming deal since 2016.

The “Friends in Low Places” singer will also release his second live album next month. Triple Live Deluxe — a follow-up of sorts to 1998’s Double Live — features 30 songs over three CDs. Originally released in 2018 as Triple Live, the new deluxe version adds performances from Brooks’ Stadium Tour to the track list.

Both Fun and Triple Live Deluxe will be released with different album art options. A special edition of Fun features a holographic foil cover, while Triple Live Deluxe features six different covers. Both albums will be available exclusively via Amazon and Walmart. Brooks’ last studio album was 2016’s Gunslinger.