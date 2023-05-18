Garth Brooks Extends ‘Plus One’ Las Vegas Residency Into 2024

Ahead of the opening night of Garth Brooks’ new Las Vegas residency, the country superstar has already announced that his Plus One stand at the Colosseum at Caesars Place will extend into 2024.

“When the 2023 shows went on sale, I felt extremely fortunate and blessed. To even think I would get do this for another year makes me happier than I can explain. Thank you for the chance,” Brooks said in a statement.

Tickets for the 2023 Garth Brooks/Plus One residency quickly sold out when they went on sale back in Nov. 2022; as a mea culpa to those who signed up but missed out on tickets for this year’s run, those fans will receive first access to the 2024 shows with a special Verified Fan presale.

Next year’s residency currently stretches 18 shows from April to July 2024: April 18, 20, 21, 25, 27, 28, May 2, 4, 5, June 26, 28, 29, and July 3, 5, 6, 10, 12, 13, to be exact. Check out on-sale information at the Garth Vegas Ticketmaster site.

While the residency officially launches tonight, Brooks already promised that every show during his Sin City run will be unique, with an ever-changing set list, backing band, and the occasional special guest.

“Any given song, all 10 band members will be playing and singing, then none of them will be,” Brooks told Billboard. “Then maybe percussion and background vocals for ‘The River.’ Or [I’m] talking about George Strait and ‘Amarillo by Morning’ and all of a sudden [Jimmy] Mattingly shows up with the fiddle and it’s just [me] and him. Any given night can have any given variation of any given song.”

The 2023 residency runs through December. Brooks previously had his own residency in Las Vegas beginning in December 2009, playing solo acoustic shows at the Wynn’s Encore Theatre for a little more than four years until early 2014. He was semi-retired at the time, but after the end of the residency, he returned to recording and touring full-time.