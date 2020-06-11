Garth Brooks to Broadcast Drive-In Concert Event

Garth Brooks will return to performing live later this month, but instead of packing stadiums, the veteran entertainer’s June 27th concert event will screen at more than 300 outdoor theaters in the U.S. and Canada on the same day. Produced by Encore Live, the show — performed in Nashville, according to a rep — will adhere to guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as well as all state and local health mandates, with procedures for staff and fans established by leading health professionals.

The general admission tickets for the one-night-only concert (rain or shine) will go on sale Friday, June 19th, at 12:00 p.m/9 a.m. PT via Ticketmaster. For $100, each ticket will admit one passenger car or truck. A list of local drive-in theaters will be available at the time of ticket purchase. The concert will begin at dusk.

“I am so excited to get to play again. I have missed it so much and want to get back to it,” Brooks says in a release. “This drive-in concert allows us all to get back to playing live music without the uncertainty of what would be the result to us as a community. This is old school, new school, and perfect for the time we are in.”

For country music fans, Brooks’ on-screen event follows a May 14th drive-in gig that Keith Urban played for healthcare workers in Nashville. Part of the Citi Concert Series, that event marked concert promoter Live Nation’s first foray into drive-in music in the U.S.