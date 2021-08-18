Garth Brooks Cancels Remainder of 2021 Stadium Tour Due to Pandemic

Garth Brooks has canceled the remaining dates on his 2021 Stadium Tour. The country star cited the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic as the reason for his decision in a statement released on Wednesday.

“In July, I sincerely thought the pandemic was falling behind us. Now, watching this new wave, I realize we are still in the fight and I must do my part,” Brooks said.

According to a release, the five shows affected are September 18th in Cincinnati; September 25th in Charlotte, North Carolina; October 2nd in Baltimore; October 9th in Foxborough, Massachusetts; and a July 31st concert in Nashville that was originally postponed by a lightning storm. All five concerts are now canceled and will be refunded. A sixth concert slated for September 4th in Seattle has also been scrapped, but tickets never officially went on sale for that appearance.

Brooks says he plans to reschedule in 2022. “With a hopeful heart, we will reschedule and start over when this wave seems to be behind us,” he said.

The “Friends in Low Places” singer resumed his Stadium World Tour on July 10th with a concert at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium. Concerts in Salt Lake City; at Cheyenne Frontier Days rodeo in Wyoming; in Kansas City, Missouri; and in Lincoln, Nebraska, followed. As the Covid-19 surge picked up speed, Brooks told his fans to “feel free to wear the masks” and encouraged them to stay safe. His August 7th concert at Kansas City’s Arrowhead Stadium featured an on-site vaccination clinic presented by the stadium and city officials. Only 35 concert-goers opted to get vaccinated at the clinic, according to the Kansas City Health Department.

The announcement about Brooks’ cancellation says that his team will “continue to monitor the virus’ impact and watch how schools, sports, and other entertainment entities are handling this stage of the pandemic.”