 Garth Brooks 2021 Tour Canceled Due to Pandemic - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next RS Recommends: Tempo's Latest Deal Gets You Hundreds Off Its Best-Selling Bundles
Country Flag
Home Music Country Music

Garth Brooks Cancels Remainder of 2021 Stadium Tour Due to Pandemic

“Watching this new wave, I realize we are still in the fight and I must do my part,” country star says

By
Joseph Hudak

Senior Editor, Rolling Stone Country

Joseph Hudak's Most Recent Stories

View All
Garth Brooks

Garth Brooks has canceled the remaining announced dates on his 2021 Stadium World Tour.

NBC/NBC Universal

Garth Brooks has canceled the remaining dates on his 2021 Stadium Tour. The country star cited the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic as the reason for his decision in a statement released on Wednesday.

“In July, I sincerely thought the pandemic was falling behind us. Now, watching this new wave, I realize we are still in the fight and I must do my part,” Brooks said.

According to a release, the five shows affected are September 18th in Cincinnati; September 25th in Charlotte, North Carolina; October 2nd in Baltimore; October 9th in Foxborough, Massachusetts; and a July 31st concert in Nashville that was originally postponed by a lightning storm. All five concerts are now canceled and will be refunded. A sixth concert slated for September 4th in Seattle has also been scrapped, but tickets never officially went on sale for that appearance.

Related Stories

How to Fix 5 Common Face Mask Problems
Los Angeles County to Require Masks at Outdoor Concerts and Festivals

Related Stories

beatles in india
The Beatles in India: 16 Things You Didn't Know
The 30 Sexiest Music Videos of All Time

Brooks says he plans to reschedule in 2022. “With a hopeful heart, we will reschedule and start over when this wave seems to be behind us,” he said.

The “Friends in Low Places” singer resumed his Stadium World Tour on July 10th with a concert at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium. Concerts in Salt Lake City; at Cheyenne Frontier Days rodeo in Wyoming; in Kansas City, Missouri; and in Lincoln, Nebraska, followed. As the Covid-19 surge picked up speed, Brooks told his fans to “feel free to wear the masks” and encouraged them to stay safe. His August 7th concert at Kansas City’s Arrowhead Stadium featured an on-site vaccination clinic presented by the stadium and city officials. Only 35 concert-goers opted to get vaccinated at the clinic, according to the Kansas City Health Department.

The announcement about Brooks’ cancellation says that his team will “continue to monitor the virus’ impact and watch how schools, sports, and other entertainment entities are handling this stage of the pandemic.”

In This Article: Covid, covid-19, Garth Brooks, live music

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1353: Billie Eilish and the Pursuit of Happiness
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.