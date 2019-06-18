Garth Brooks, Blake Shelton Team Up for Rowdy Duet ‘Dive Bar’

On Monday, Garth Brooks gave a preview of his new song “Dive Bar,” a duet with fellow Oklahoma native Blake Shelton, saying it “sounds fresh and it sounds like summer.” Earlier this morning, it was sent to terrestrial and satellite radio for airplay.

Brooks discussed the collaboration on the latest episode of his Facebook series Studio G, noting that Shelton already has a solo single, “God’s Country,” climbing the chart.

“Trust me, it’s very sweet of this guy to even think about releasing a song with whomever when his own single is doing so well,” said Brooks. “But that’s the kind of guy this guy is.”

A brief snippet of the song posted to Brooks’ Instagram reveals a rowdy-sounding drinking anthem, with Shelton growling his way through the lower part and Brooks chiming in with a higher harmony. “Gonna spend a weekend/In the deep end/The water’s fine y’all should just come on in/To the deep end of the dive bar,” they sing together.

The song will be available on Amazon Prime Day (the date for which has yet to be announced), through Brooks’ exclusive agreement with the online retail giant, and will appear on the singer’s upcoming album Fun. Additionally, Brooks and Shelton will perform the song live for the first time at Brooks’ July 19th show in Boise, Idaho at Albertsons Stadium.

Just ahead of the Boise show, Brooks is set to play a sold-out gig on June 29th at Eugene, Oregon’s Autzen Stadium. In March, he was named the Artist of the Decade at the iHeartRadio Awards.